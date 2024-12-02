The European Payments Initiative (EPI) has announced that Nickel will enable Wero starting in early 2026, further expanding the unified digital payment solution.

As detailed by EPI in a recent social media post, Wero will be coming to Nickel, a French fintech company that optimises banking by providing banking services to everyone, regardless of their financial status, as of the beginning of 2026.

Through this move, Nickel’s account holders across France, Belgium, and Germany will be able to benefit from secure, simplified, instant Peer-to-Peer (P2P) transfers. Wero allows users to send and receive funds to and from family and friends instantly across the aforementioned countries. However, strategic development plans include expansion to more regions across Europe. In addition to footprint growth, Wero intends to scale its offering and enable users to buy in-store and online, as well as pay for their subscriptions.

With its approach to payments, which prioritises security, efficiency, and adaptability, Wero directs its efforts towards solidifying its position in the European payment landscape.

Expansion at scale

In addition to Nickel, several other players across the ecosystem have shown their support for Wero. For example, just recently, N26 announced a membership agreement with Wero, underlining the company’s commitment to offering accessible, convenient, and secure payment options for its customers, beginning in Germany, France, and the Netherlands.

Doccle, a Belgium-based app, had also announced at the beginning of the month that it was prepared to conduct the first payment of an invoice through Wero. This came as a key step in the roadmap to making efficient and cross-border payment solutions across Europe.

Joining these two companies was Nuvei just a few short weeks ago. The company enabled its European ecommerce clients to accept payments through Wero, after extensive testing in which it was among the first processors to finalise a trial transaction using the system’s A2A infrastructure.

