Affirm and Shopify have extended their global collaboration by rolling out Shop Pay Installments in the UK, allowing businesses to expand their payment offering for shoppers.

By working together, Affirm and Shopify intend to help British companies offer payment solutions that meet their shoppers’ needs, providing a new way to pay over time without late or hidden fees.

Following the early access release for Shopify’s UK merchants in October 2025, a large number of businesses across the region have activated Shop Pay Installments, underscoring demand for such payment solutions.

Scaling flexibility at checkout

Supported by Affirm, Shop Pay Installments allows customers to apply to split eligible purchases into monthly payments. If approved, they can choose customised interest-free or interest-bearing payment plans. To ensure the ability to repay, Affirm underwrites every transaction before making a real-time credit decision and conducts an assessment.

As of the announcement, Shopify merchants can enable Shop Pay Installments through their admin dashboard, which makes the process efficient. Talking about Abbott Lyon’s results after integrating the Shop Pay Installments solution during early access, Giorgia Pepe, Head of Websites, stated that the company has witnessed encouraging outcomes. For example, orders placed have a 20% higher average order value (AOV) compared to other payment methods and a 16% higher AOV than other payment plan providers. Additionally, refund rates have decreased substantially.

Furthermore, the rollout of Shop Pay Installments in the UK comes as the next step in Affirm and Shopify’s strategic collaboration, which already supports flexible payments across the US and Canada. Moving forward, the two companies intend to launch the solution in Australia and Western Europe.

As detailed by Ruth Spratt, VP and UK Country Manager at Affirm, with shoppers asking for more choice and flexibility and checkout, leading to businesses being required to evolve to meet these needs, the two companies’ solution focuses on delivering on these demands while also not charging customers late or hidden fees. With this expansion of its partnership with Shopify, Affirm plans to continue its efforts towards developing a transparent global payment network that enables consumers to spend responsibly while supporting businesses in growing their operations and capabilities.