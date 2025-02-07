TradFi and DeFi Convergence

key theme

TradFi and DeFi Convergence

MC

Mirela Ciobanu

23 Jun 2025 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
cryptocrypto exchangesCBDCsweb 3 paymentsNFTsblockchainDLT
Countries:
World
MC

Mirela Ciobanu

More from the Editor

sign up banner

Reports on Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

Web 3 Payment Acceptance Report 2025

02 Jul 2025 / 5 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC
the paypers logo

The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professional in the global payment community.

 

The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about the latest developments in the industry.

 

Contact

The Paypers

Prinsengracht 777e

1017 JZ Amsterdam

P: +31 20 658 0652

E: editor@thepaypers.com
XFacebookLinkedIn

No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).

Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement

Copyright