The rapid evolution of technology, shifting consumer behaviours, and the increasing demand for instant payments have reshaped financial transactions. As online and mobile banking and ecommerce continue to grow, so do the threats associated with fraud and scams. From credit card fraud and identity fraud to wire fraud and tax fraud, financial criminals are becoming more sophisticated, exploiting vulnerabilities in payment systems and security protocols.

Managing fraud risks has never been more complex. Several key factors contribute to the growing challenge:

Technology advancements – the widespread adoption of AI, GenAI, ML, biometrics, graph analytics, and blockchain is transforming the way fraud is detected and prevented. While these tools provide enhanced security, fraudsters are also leveraging cutting-edge technology to develop more sophisticated attack methods.

Fraud and scam trends in fintech and ecommerce

Fraud continues to be on the rise, as fraudsters leverage GenAI and other technologies that can help them become even more dangerous and hard to spot. With 2025 unfolding, several emerging trends in finance and ecommerce fraud are becoming increasingly prevalent:

Deepfakes and GenAI-powered scams : deepfakes and GenAI are used as techniques to generate fake content to make scammers look like genuine people. Using a random image of a stranger, fraudsters create deepfake scam videos or even resort to scam phone calls to engage with potential victims and become more trustworthy.

Financial fraud affects a broad range of industries, from banking and fintech to ecommerce and digital marketplaces. Some of the most prevalent fraud types include:

Phishing – bad actors trick individuals into sharing personal information for seemingly legitimate reasons, usually via scam emails, while impersonating renowned companies. For instance, they might ask customers to reset their passwords or update their account information through a link provided by the scammers. This leads to a fake front page resembling the official page of the company. Scammers then steal the personal data provided by the victims, taking over their accounts and accessing sensitive information. When similar activities are carried out using phones rather than a digital medium, the process is called vishing.

Fraud prevention and detection: strategies for banks, merchants, and PSPs

To effectively combat fraud schemes, businesses must adopt a multi-layered approach to fraud prevention and detection, incorporating technology, data intelligence, and human expertise. Essential strategies include:

AI & ML-driven fraud detection – Advanced risk scoring and real-time transaction monitoring help identify fraudulent activities before they cause harm.

– Advanced risk scoring and real-time transaction monitoring help identify fraudulent activities before they cause harm. Risk assessment & profiling – Behavioural analytics and geolocation tracking help detect suspicious activity based on user habits and transaction patterns.

– Behavioural analytics and geolocation tracking help detect suspicious activity based on user habits and transaction patterns. Biometric authentication & device intelligence – Facial recognition, fingerprint scanning, and device fingerprinting add additional layers of security, reducing the risk of account takeovers.

– Facial recognition, fingerprint scanning, and device fingerprinting add additional layers of security, reducing the risk of account takeovers. Graph analytics & behavioural analysis – These tools help uncover hidden connections between fraudulent entities, enabling proactive fraud prevention.

– These tools help uncover hidden connections between fraudulent entities, enabling proactive fraud prevention. Collaboration & data sharing – Industry-wide initiatives such as fraud registries, data consortiums, and intelligence-sharing networks help detect emerging fraud patterns and prevent large-scale attacks.

