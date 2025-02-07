Embedded Finance

key theme

Embedded Finance

Oana Ifrim

Oana Ifrim

20 Jun 2025 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
embedded paymentsembedded insuranceEmbedded FinanceEmbedded Finance providersEmbedded Finance use casesembedded lendingEmbedded Finance trendsBaaSfinancial services integration
Countries:
World
Oana Ifrim

Oana Ifrim

More from the Editor

sign up banner

Interviews on Fintech

Get ready for Money20/20 USA: what’s new and why you can’t miss it

20 Oct 2025 / 8 min read / Fintech

Where real-time global conversation meets AI innovation

27 Aug 2025 / 5 min read / Fintech

[Video interview] The promise or illusion of AI? A conversation with Jürgen Schulze

10 Jul 2025 / 5 min read / Fintech

Embedded Finance Companies

Powens
Fintech
the paypers logo

The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professional in the global payment community.

 

The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about the latest developments in the industry.

 

Contact

The Paypers

Prinsengracht 777e

1017 JZ Amsterdam

P: +31 20 658 0652

E: editor@thepaypers.com
XFacebookLinkedIn

No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).

Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement

Copyright