M&A and Investments

Stay updated on fintech funding trends, strategic mergers, and acquisition deals transforming the financial services landscape.

PublicSquare to acquire assets of Tandym for private label solutions

14 Nov 2025 / 5 min read

PublicSquare has entered into an agreement to acquire software assets from Tandym, a company that offers white-labelled payment and credit solutions to consumer brands.

ABN AMRO reaches agreement for NIBC Bank acquisition

13 Nov 2025 / 5 min read

ABN AMRO Bank has announced it has come to an agreement with Blackstone to move forward with the acquisition of NIBC Bank.

UniCredit appeals court ruling on Italy’s conditions for BPM takeover

13 Nov 2025 / 5 min read

UniCredit has revealed its plans to file an appeal with Italy’s administrative court regarding government-set terms for its failed ‌Banco BPM bid.

