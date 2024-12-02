Tyro to acquire Thriday

Tyro has announced its plans to acquire Thriday, an AI-powered financial management platform for SMEs that automates invoicing, expense management, accounting, and banking workflows.

Following this announcement, the acquisition is aligned with Tyro’s overall strategy to expand its banking and payments capabilities.

In addition, it will also give Tyro the possibility to accelerate the delivery of integrated all-in-one cash-flow management solutions that reduce the overall back-office friction for its customers and partners. The completion is expected to occur in January 2026, as it is subject to customary conditions, with the majority of Thriday’s team being expected to join Tyro.

Delivering customer solutions that help Australian businesses run smarter and grow faster

According to the official press release, the process of combining Thriday’s smart automation and financial tools with Tyro’s payments and banking capabilities is expected to deliver a more complete and secure solution for customers, as well as a platform for further software-driven development and optimisation. At the same time, Tyro officials mentioned that the acquisition of Thriday represents an important step for its business and its customers, as the company will continue to pursue M&A opportunities that are aligned with its growth strategy.

Both companies are expected to continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

This follows Tyro’s partnership with Odoo, which focused on providing secure and efficient payment services for clients and users in the region of Australia. Odoo’s Point-of-Sale (POS) module was integrated with Tyro EFTPOS terminals, aiming to further accelerate and develop Odoo’s ongoing commitment to optimise the manner in which businesses streamline their operations with localised solutions. Furthermore, in Australia, Odoo users were given the possibility to leverage Tyro’s payment solutions to take payments, which were developed in order to offer efficient and easy-to-use POS integration, always-on reliability, and instant payments compatible with Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Google Pay, Apple Pay, and more.