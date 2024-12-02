Chainlink acquires Atlas by FastLane

Chainlink has acquired Atlas by FastLane and onboarded Atlas personnel to bring a market-tested order flow and value recapture solution under its operations.

Atlas now supports Chainlink SVR with an improved migration path for existing Atlas users, including those migrating from the deprecated Atlas RedStone deployment. The partnership between FastLane and Chainlink drives Atlas’s ongoing development and future expansion, leveraging the network's expertise in maintaining security and reliability through its decentralised oracle network infrastructure. The acquisition supports the multi-chain expansion of SVR and unlocks sustainable revenue for the DeFi landscape.

Expanding SVR to new ecosystems

Chainlink SVR is a new oracle solution that enables DeFi applications to recapture the Maximal Extractable Value generated from their use of Chainlink Price Feeds. Referred to as Oracle Extractable Value, this category of non-toxic MEV commonly occurs when overcollateralised loans are liquidated within the DeFi ecosystem.

Chainlink SVR aims to recapture this MEV through backrunning liquidations. Additionally, it cannot be utilised for frontrunning, sandwich attacks, or other toxic MEV practices. Chainlink SVR is now live on Arbitrum, Base, BNB Chain, Ethereum, and HyperEVM, with additional chains expected to be added over time.

Atlas enables DeFi protocols to recapture value by powering application-specific order flow auctions, including liquidations. Its order flow technology has been integrated into Chainlink SVR to increase revenue for the DeFi economy by expanding SVR to new blockchain ecosystems.

SVR has been adopted by DeFi protocols such as Aave and Compound, processing over USD 460 million in liquidations and recapturing more than USD 10 million in OEV. This value offers integrated DeFo protocols an additional revenue stream, supporting the economic sustainability of the Chainlink Network through a revenue-share split.

Chainlink expressed positive sentiments regarding welcoming Atlas into its standard, mentioning that Atlas’s order flow auction technology, together with Chainlink’s SVR, will create an effective value recapture system that may increase revenue for DeFi through SVR expansion to new ecosystems.