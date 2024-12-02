G+D Netcetera acquires Bank-Verlag payments unit

G+D Netcetera has completed its acquisition of Bank-Verlag's Payments & Banking Services business, expanding its position in the German market.

Following this announcement, G+D Netcetera, the financial software subsidiary of Germany-based Giesecke+Devrient (G+D), has completed the acquisition of Bank-Verlag's Payments & Banking Services business, extending its reach across the German financial services sector. The acquired infrastructure currently processes one in four card and internet-based payments in Germany.

The transaction positions G+D Netcetera as an end-to-end digitalisation partner for the German financial industry. The newly integrated business unit comprises approximately 280 employees and serves more than 200 banks. Existing client relationships and service level agreements remain unchanged as part of the transition.

Expanded portfolio and investment plans

According to the official press release, after the acquisition, G+D Netcetera's portfolio now spans five areas: Payment Security, covering fraud prevention and secure authentication, Payment Enablement & Integration, addressing payment processing and network connectivity, Digital Identity, encompassing identity verification and customer authentication, Banking Applications, including mobile and web banking solutions, as well as Digital Wealth, focused on digital wealth management and advisory.

Moreover, in order to support the integration and modernise the acquired infrastructure, G+D plans to invest a double-digit million EUR amount in IT upgrades, including cloud-enabled architectures, analytics capabilities, and fraud prevention systems. No specific timeline for these investments has been disclosed. Bank-Verlag, which has served the German banking sector for six decades, brings a client base and established operational infrastructure that G+D Netcetera will seek to build upon.

The move reflects a broader trend among financial technology providers seeking to consolidate payment infrastructure services and expand their role within national banking ecosystems. Through the strategy of combining processing scale with software and security capabilities, G+D Netcetera is positioning itself to serve banks, merchants, and consumers across the full payments and banking value chain in Germany.