Canada to advance Open Banking, a wake-up call for Washington

13 Nov 2025 / 10 min read

Steve Boms, Executive Director of FDATA, compares the recent efforts of Canada advancing its Open Banking framework to the US potential, and lack of initiative so far.

Chubb to launch its AI-powered embedded insurance engine

14 Nov 2025 / 5 min read

Chubb has announced the launch of its AI-powered optimisation engine within Chubb Studio, its global technology platform for embedded insurance distribution collaborations.

GFTN Capital and Accion partner to support inclusive fintech

14 Nov 2025 / 5 min read

GFTN Capital and Accion have formed a partnership intended to direct more funding towards digital finance initiatives targeting underserved communities.

Antom launches AI-powered MSME app

14 Nov 2025 / 5 min read

Antom has launched EPOS360, an app that offers a POS system, payments, banking, lending, and growth support to help MSMEs scale faster.

