JMR Infotech has announced that it has joined the Caribbean Association of Banks (CAB) as a Service Member, with the aim of further supporting digital development across the region.

The move reflects JMR Infotech’s commitment to facilitating the digital evolution of banks and financial institutions across the Caribbean. Currently having a regional delivery centre in Bogotá and holding support and delivery centres in St. Kitts and Jamaica, the company plans to continue to expand its presence and capabilities to serve the region through optimal solutions.

Bringing global banking capabilities to the Caribbean

By positioning itself as a Service Member of CAB, JMR Infotech is set to provide its global banking expertise to the region, assisting institutions in modernising their core systems through cloud-ready platforms. Additionally, the company aims to enable AI-powered capabilities with smart automation, predictive analytics, and intelligent decision-making.

JMR Infotech will also further advance regulatory and risk compliance, falling in line with regional and international standards while driving digital-focused customer experiences to ensure simplified onboarding, more efficient product launches, and optimal service delivery.

Furthermore, supported by extensive experience across over 75 countries, JMR Infotech intends to collaborate with CAB member institutions to co-develop scalable, cost-effective, and innovative transformation journeys based on the Caribbean’s operational and regulatory landscape.

Talking about this strategic milestone, Jayafar Moidu, Founder & CEO, JMR Infotech, stated that the association with CAB supports the company’s mission to provide Caribbean financial institutions with digital solutions that keep pace with the landscape’s evolution. He added that JMR Infotech is committed to closely working with banks and financial institutions across the region to support them in accelerating growth, scale resilience, and adapting capabilities that facilitate long-term competitiveness.

Entering CAB comes on the heels of JMR Infotech’s announcement regarding the successful implementation of OFSAA FCCM at Coopbank. The move represented a significant advancement in Coopbank’s mission to optimise compliance, minimise risk, and improve its technological infrastructure for future development.