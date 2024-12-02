YouLend has partnered with Intuit to provide working capital to QuickBooks business customers in the UK through the newly launched Capital Marketplace.

Following this announcement, the Embedded Finance platform has been selected as a launch partner for Intuit's Capital Marketplace, which connects QuickBooks customers with financing providers. The collaboration is set to enable small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to access working capital directly through their accounting software, using existing business data without requiring separate lender applications.

Addressing SME financing barriers

According to the official press release, the partnership responds to significant funding challenges facing UK small businesses. Research from Intuit indicates that 40% of UK entrepreneurs identify access to capital as a barrier to growth. Additionally, 71% rely on personal savings to fund operations, whilst 18% express concern about rising borrowing costs. At the same time, micro-businesses face particular difficulties, being 40% to 70% more likely to abandon lending applications due to lengthy traditional processes. With this in mind, YouLend's model is set to offer funding decisions typically within 24 hours, with flexible repayments linked to future sales to accommodate cash flow and seasonal demand patterns.

The offering will require a minimum trading history of just three months, positioning it among the broader access models in Embedded Finance. Funding amounts range from GBP 1,000 to GBP 2 million, with eligibility determined through data already held within the QuickBooks platform.

From pilot to national rollout

Following a pilot phase in 2025, the programme has entered full national rollout across the UK. During the pilot, QuickBooks business customers across various sectors used the financing to support growth and manage operational requirements. Moreover, the Embedded Financing model aims to eliminate the need for separate applications through the process of integrating capital access directly into software platforms businesses already use. Pre-qualification alerts and personalised offers are available within QuickBooks, allowing customers to check eligibility without affecting credit scores.

Both companies are expected to continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.