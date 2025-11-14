Latest payments & fintech news and insights

GoCardless supports Football Associations with payment solutions

14 Nov 2025 / 5 min read

GoCardless has extended its support for grassroots football with 15 new partnerships with County Football Associations (FA) across England.

NewsPayments
Visa expands AI commerce plans in Asia-Pacific

14 Nov 2025 / 5 min read

Visa has outlined further steps in developing its AI-driven commerce infrastructure in Asia-Pacific, setting the stage for pilot programmes expected to begin in early 2026.

NewsPayments
PayPal returns to the UK

14 Nov 2025 / 5 min read

PayPal has announced its return to the UK as a unified payment experience for customers, enabling them to shop online and now in-store.

NewsPayments

BLIK joins forces with European payment systems

12 Nov 2025 / 5 min read / News

Nuvei adds Visa Direct for Account integration

11 Nov 2025 / 5 min read / News

Visa and Mastercard reportedly close to settlement on swipe fees

10 Nov 2025 / 5 min read / News

Adyen launches two new terminals

13 Nov 2025 / 5 min read / News

Amboss and Voltage launch Lightning yield stack

15:25 / News / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

Anchorage Digital plans custody support for MON

14:15 / News / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

Ant International adds iris authentication features to Alipay+ GlassPay

14:07 / News / Fraud and Fincrime

My Compliance Centre launches Pay Assure as FCA regulations change

13:53 / News / Fraud and Fincrime

Felix and dLocal launch stablecoin WhatsApp remittances

13:37 / News / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

Chubb to launch its AI-powered embedded insurance engine

12:46 / News / Fintech

Trulioo rolls out credit decisioning for optimal risk insights

12:37 / News / Fraud and Fincrime

GFTN Capital and Accion partner to support inclusive fintech

11:57 / News / Fintech

