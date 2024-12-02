OKX launches Spot Margin in Europe

OKX, a crypto exchange and global onchain tech company, has launched Spot Margin trading for customers in Europe, adding to its range of advanced trading tools.

The solution extends the features already available on OKX’s platform, including up to 10 times more leverage for spot margin, and cross-margin mode, which allows for users’ full portfolio be considered as collateral, while ensuring adherence to regional regulatory requirements. This makes margin products available to European users on the company’s platform while focusing on a risk-managed framework supported by global risk controls and a Proof-of-Reserves verification system.

New solutions from OKX

Spot Margin allows European users to access up to 10 times more leverage on supported trading pairs, deploy hedging strategies utilising long and short positions, and learn and manage risk through Loan-to-Value (LTV) parameters and automated liquidation educational products.

With the solution, customers gain access to the OKX margin system, designed with comprehensive risk controls, real-time monitoring, and transparent asset verification. Additionally, BTC and ETH margin trading pairs will be available against USDC with up to 10x leverage, executed through an independent unified USD EEA orderbook. This ensures full compliance with regional regulatory requirements while maintaining deep liquidity, speed, and improved performance, features expected by OKX customers.

The company will continue to tailor its solutions to the demands and preferences of its clientele, focusing on creating a better customer experience driven by transparency and convenience while remaining fully compliant with the laws of the industry.

Besides Europe, OKX is also focusing on the LATAM region, offering its stablecoin payments and debit card solutions in Brazil. The rollout comes in the context of the country’s increasing use of digital dollars as a response to inflation and exchange rate instability. Industry data indicates that stablecoins make up more than 90% of cryptocurrency transaction volume in Brazil, reflecting the growing preference for dollar-linked assets.