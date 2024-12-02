South Korea-based KBank has filed 13 trademark applications for stablecoin wallet services as it prepares for an initial public offering on the Korea Exchange.

Following this announcement, the neobank submitted applications to the Korea Intellectual Property Rights Information Service for names including KSC Wallet, KSTA Wallet, Kstable Wallet, and Kbank SC Wallet, according to the KIPRIS database. The filings were classified under software for digital currency, cryptocurrency, and stablecoin transactions, as well as crypto mining, NFT-related software, and financial services. The bank had previously filed trademark applications for stablecoin tickers in July 2025.

In addition, the applications suggest that the planned wallet system would support remittances, payments, and settlements, according to The Block. KBank also disclosed in its IPO registration statement that it intends to use proceeds from the offering to accelerate its digital asset business. The bank is targeting a listing on the KOSPI on 5 March 2026, according to News1.

Digital asset expansion and regulatory alignment

The trademark filings represent KBank's third attempt at a public listing, following withdrawn IPO plans in 2023 and 2024. The bank recently signed a partnership with South Korea-based blockchain firm BPMG, Thailand's Kasikorn Bank, and Orbix Technology in order to develop a stablecoin-based finance solution for cross-border transactions between South Korea and Thailand, as the system was developed in order to serve tourists and Thai workers in South Korea.

At the same time, KBank's digital asset strategy aligns with ongoing regulatory developments that are taking place in the region of South Korea. Authorities are working to establish a comprehensive regulatory framework covering stablecoins and crypto ETFs, with legislation expected to be finalised in the first quarter of 2026. Financial institutions and crypto platforms in the country have also begun preparing for stablecoin-related products and services ahead of the regulatory framework's implementation.

With this in mind, the bank's stablecoin wallet applications represent an important step in the strategy to expand its digital asset infrastructure beyond its existing crypto exchange partnership. The scope of the trademark filings, which cover multiple wallet names and service categories, will enable KBank to accelerate its preparation for a range of stablecoin-related financial services.