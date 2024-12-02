Can Digital Product Passports become Europe’s clearest path to blockchain leadership? Cardano Foundation CEO Frederik Gregaard argues that they could.

The regulatory landscape for blockchain is undergoing a seismic shift, and the approaches on either side of the Atlantic have never been more distinct. As the United States moves toward regulatory clarity with renewed momentum, especially around the Clarity Act, Europe faces a pivotal moment to define its own path forward.

The US will outpace Europe tenfold in blockchain use cases outside the capital market, and the reason is simple: regulatory clarity, combined with a willingness to experiment. While European regulators have focused primarily on the slow and studied introduction of regulation, American innovators are fast tracking bills into law. But this divergence isn't necessarily a weakness for Europe – it's an opportunity for productive competition that could accelerate blockchain adoption globally.

The recent appointment of dedicated crypto advisors in Washington and growing bipartisan recognition of blockchain’s strategic importance signal that America is ready to lead. When regulatory frameworks provide clear guardrails rather than ambiguous restrictions, innovation flourishes. Entrepreneurs need to know the rules of the game before they can play it well.

And here's where it gets interesting – Europe has a unique opportunity that could change this trajectory entirely: Digital Product Passports.

The EU’s DPP regulations represent a rare moment when regulatory vision could create a ‘one plus one equals five’ scenario. By requiring companies to provide detailed digital documentation of products’ origins, materials, and lifecycle, accessible via blockchain, Europe is establishing a framework that transcends its own borders. Any company seeking access to the European market will need to comply, making EU standards global standards.

This is where Europe’s focus on consumer protection and sustainability could become its strategic advantage. Unlike capital markets regulation, which can be jurisdictionally isolated, supply chain transparency requires a ripple effect across global commerce. A smartphone sold in Switzerland contains components from a dozen countries; its digital passport must track that entire journey.

Moreover, DPP aligns perfectly with evolving consumer expectations worldwide. Today’s consumers increasingly demand to know where their products come from, whether they’re ethically sourced, and their environmental impact. Blockchain provides the immutable, transparent record-keeping necessary to meet those expectations at scale. This is where the transatlantic dynamic becomes mutually beneficial: US momentum on blockchain innovation creates competitive pressure that could encourage Europe to move more decisively on implementation.

The path forward requires Europe to lean into its strengths – consumer protection, privacy rights, and environmental standards – while matching America's pace of experimentation. DPP offers the ideal vehicle: it leverages Europe’s regulatory influence while addressing a genuine global need.

The next twelve months will be decisive. The good news is that this isn't a zero-sum game. US regulatory clarity and European standard-setting through DPP can coexist and even reinforce each other. Competition between jurisdictions historically drives innovation, and the blockchain ecosystem stands to benefit enormously from having two major economic blocs actively engaged in shaping its future.

Digital Product Passports represent Europe’s clearest path to blockchain leadership, showing that European regulation can enable innovation, while protecting consumers and the environment.

The race is on – and for the first time in years, it's a race where crossing the finish line together means everyone wins.

About the author

As CEO of the Cardano Foundation, Frederik Gregaard brings over two decades of leadership experience, including his tenure at PwC, where he spearheaded transformative initiatives in digital innovation. Under his guidance, the Foundation has become a catalyst for blockchain adoption, driving impactful solutions in decentralised governance and sustainability. Frederik’s leadership emphasises transparency, regulatory alignment, and fostering global collaboration to build a more inclusive and decentralised future.

About Cardano Foundation

Established in 2016, Cardano Foundation is an independent, Swiss-based non-profit organisation dedicated to advancing the Cardano blockchain ecosystem. The Foundation standardises, protects, and promotes the Cardano protocol while fostering blockchain adoption through strategic partnerships with organisations like Petrobras, SERPRO, Switzerland for UNHCR, and the University of Zurich. With over 100 employees, the Foundation drives initiatives addressing real-world problems from climate action to digital transformation across multiple sectors.