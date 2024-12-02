Ripple has expanded its Ripple Payments platform with managed custody and virtual account capabilities, citing adoption across more than 60 markets.

Following this announcement, Ripple has expanded its Ripple Payments platform to support end-to-end fiat and stablecoin money movement, integrating managed custody, virtual account collections, and liquidity management into a single infrastructure layer.

The San Francisco-based company positioned the updated platform as a consolidated alternative to multi-vendor payment infrastructure for fintechs and financial institutions operating across cross-border corridors.

Integrating acquisitions into a unified platform

According to the official press release, the expanded functionality draws on Ripple's acquisitions of Palisade, which provides custody and treasury automation capabilities, and Rail, which contributes virtual accounts and collections infrastructure. Together, these additions allow clients to collect, hold, exchange, and pay out in both fiat currencies and stablecoins through a single platform. Specific capabilities now include provisioning of named virtual accounts and wallets, automated collection flows, and settlement into operational accounts.

Several fintechs and financial institutions are cited as active users of the platform. AMINA Bank, a FINMA-regulated Swiss crypto bank, is described as the first European bank to adopt Ripple Payments, using the infrastructure for near real-time cross-border flows between stablecoin and fiat rails. Corpay, a business payments provider, is using Ripple's managed custody and liquidity management to fund and settle positions across Asia-Pacific using RLUSD, Ripple's stablecoin. Brazil-based Banco Genial is using the platform for cross-border payouts, while AltPayNet, a licensed Operator of Payment System in the Philippines, is integrating stablecoins into B2B outbound payment flows supporting currencies including EUR, AED, CAD, and THB.

Other adopters include alfred, which focuses on stablecoin-to-fiat flows across the US, Latin America, and China, CambioReal, a cross-border payment infrastructure provider, as well as ECIB, a licensed investment bank in Malaysia, and MassPay, a payout orchestration platform serving more than 100 countries.

Stablecoin volumes and market context

Ripple cites data indicating that global annual stablecoin transaction volumes reached USD 33 trillion in 2025, with stablecoins accounting for 30% of all on-chain transaction volume. These figures reflect a broader acceleration of stablecoin utility within institutional payment workflows, as financial institutions seek alternatives to traditional pre-funding models and correspondent banking infrastructure.

Ripple's regulatory footprint and platform consolidation strategy appear aimed at addressing the compliance and operational fragmentation that has slowed institutional adoption of digital asset infrastructure. The platform's ability to operate across both traditional and digital payment rails within a single licenced framework represents the core value proposition being presented to regulated financial institutions navigating that transition.