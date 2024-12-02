Circle has announced that USDC and its Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol will launch on Morph, a blockchain network built for payment applications.

Following this announcement, the initiative will focus on bringing regulated stablecoin issuance and standardised cross-chain settlement to a network positioned for payments infrastructure.

USDC will be issued on Morph through Circle's regulated affiliates, establishing the stablecoin as a canonical settlement asset across the network. Canonical issuance means the token will behave consistently across applications, with clear provenance at the protocol level. For developers building payment applications, this removes the need to manage bridge risk or fragmented liquidity when settling in USD. For institutions operating treasury systems, merchant platforms, or cross-border payment rails, the integration provides access to a USD-denominated stablecoin backed by Circle's on- and off-ramp infrastructure.

Cross-chain settlement via CCTP

According to the official press release, CCTP will enable USDC to move between supported blockchains using a burn-and-mint mechanism designed to preserve supply integrity. When USDC is transferred to Morph via CCTP, it is burned on the source chain and minted natively on Morph, keeping the asset fully backed and verifiable under the same reserve framework throughout.

Applications will be able to select between Standard Transfer and Fast Transfer modes depending on their security and latency requirements, while maintaining consistent settlement behaviour across networks.

The integration is intended to support a range of payment use cases. Card programmes and digital issuing platforms will be able to settle balances in USDC while enabling users to fund accounts from supported blockchains. Cross-border remittance platforms will be able to use stablecoin-based settlement with near-instant cross-chain transfers. Payment gateways will be able to accept transactions from users across multiple chains and settle in USDC, reducing foreign exchange delays and simplifying reconciliation for merchants. USDC will also serve as collateral and a settlement asset across lending protocols and decentralised exchanges on Morph, with CCTP supporting liquidity movement between Morph and other supported blockchains, including connections to the Bitget ecosystem.

Ecosystem support and accelerator programme

To support teams building payment flows on-chain, Morph has launched a USD 150 million Payment Accelerator programme offering funding, technical support, and access to payment partners and institutional on-ramps. The programme signals the network's intent to attract institutional-grade payment activity rather than speculative applications.

Stablecoins have increasingly become a core settlement layer for payments, remittances, and treasury operations. The combination of regulated USDC issuance, standardised cross-chain transfer infrastructure, and direct ecosystem funding positions Morph as a network targeting real financial activity at institutional scale. As regulatory frameworks around stablecoins continue to develop in key markets, the availability of a regulated, dollar-denominated stablecoin with proven infrastructure may prove relevant to institutions evaluating on-chain settlement options.