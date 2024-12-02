Germany-based AllUnity, a BaFin-regulated e-money institute and joint venture between DWS, Flow Traders, and Galaxy, has launched CHFAU, a Swiss franc-denominated stablecoin.

The token is fully backed 1:1 by Swiss franc reserves and is positioned among the first Swiss franc stablecoins fully compliant with the EU's Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR).

AllUnity states that CHFAU was developed from concept to launch in approximately three months, following initial client engagement that identified institutional and corporate demand for a regulated digital Swiss franc across payments, settlement, and treasury operations.

Technical and regulatory framework

CHFAU launches on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token, making it compatible with a broad range of Ethereum-based wallets and protocols. AllUnity has indicated plans to expand the token to additional blockchain networks later in 2026. As an e-money token under MiCAR, CHFAU is subject to regulatory reporting requirements, which AllUnity describes as providing institutional-grade transparency.

Fully onboarded institutional clients can access CHFAU through AllUnity's Mint platform at no cost. The token is designed to support 24/7 cross-border settlement, institutional treasury workflows, and digital asset markets.

Alexander Höptner, CEO of AllUnity, described the launch as a milestone in the company's mission to build a regulated digital payments ecosystem in Europe, noting that the speed of development demonstrated the scalability of AllUnity's multicurrency platform. Höptner also framed the launch as the start of a broader shift in how global liquidity moves.

Multicurrency expansion

CHFAU joins EURAU, AllUnity's existing euro-backed stablecoin, extending the company's multicurrency framework. The addition of a Swiss franc-denominated token broadens the range of fiat currencies AllUnity supports on-chain, targeting use cases in cross-border payments and digital asset settlement where currency optionality is a relevant operational consideration for institutional participants.

The Swiss franc is widely used in international finance and trade, making its on-chain representation a practical consideration for treasury and settlement workflows beyond the eurozone.