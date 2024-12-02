The Midnight Foundation has announced MoneyGram, Pairpoint by Vodafone, and eToro as founding federated node operators on its privacy-focused blockchain.

Following this announcement, the Midnight Foundation has confirmed MoneyGram, Pairpoint by Vodafone, and eToro as founding federated node operators on Midnight, a privacy-focused blockchain network. The three additions bring the total number of confirmed node operators to at least seven, alongside previously announced participants Google Cloud, Blockdaemon, Shielded Technologies, and AlphaTON Capital, acting on behalf of Telegram.

Midnight describes itself as a fourth-generation blockchain designed to support applications requiring privacy, regulatory compliance, and operational reliability simultaneously. Its architecture relies on zero-knowledge proofs to enable selective disclosure — allowing parties to verify transactions without exposing underlying data. The network is currently operating under a federated node model, with a transition to full community-driven block production expected later in 2026.

Node operators and their use cases

According to the official press release, MoneyGram, which operates cross-border payment services across more than 200 countries and territories, is participating both as a node operator and as a collaborator exploring how established payment infrastructure can migrate to blockchain rails. The focus of that exploration, according to the announcement, is enabling confidential transactions in which the settlement process itself serves as evidence of regulatory compliance.

Pairpoint by Vodafone, a platform targeting machine-to-machine commerce, is assessing integration of Midnight's zero-knowledge architecture into its Economy of Things platform. The stated aim is to enable connected devices to conduct autonomous transactions privately and at scale across global networks — a use case where data confidentiality and device identity verification are central requirements.

eToro joined as a founding node operator following its announcement in January 2025 that it would support NIGHT, Midnight's native token. The company has a prior record of participation in the broader Cardano ecosystem, having operated staking infrastructure during the Shelley era. eToro's involvement represents the inclusion of a publicly regulated, globally operating fintech platform in the operator alliance.

Infrastructure stability ahead of mainnet

The federated node model serves a specific purpose during the pre-mainnet phase: it provides a stable operating environment for developers building applications on the network before governance and block production are handed over to the broader community. Node operators in this phase are responsible for maintaining availability and consistency across the network.

The participation of companies already running large-scale, always-on infrastructure — in payments, telecommunications, and retail investing — is intended to reduce the operational uncertainty that can affect early-stage blockchain deployments, giving development teams a predictable environment in which to build and test applications.

The Midnight Foundation has indicated that additional node operator announcements are expected in the coming weeks.