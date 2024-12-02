Stablecore has entered the Jack Henry Fintech Integration Network, enabling US-based banks and credit unions to access regulated digital asset capabilities directly within their existing core banking infrastructure. The move positions Stablecore's platform inside established bank systems, removing the need for financial institutions to replace or significantly alter their current technology stacks.

The integration activates connectivity with Jack Henry's core platforms, including SilverLake and Symitar, supporting data integrity through governed service layers. Banks and credit unions can now introduce digital asset features, such as 24/7 stablecoin transactions and on- and off-ramp functionality, within familiar digital banking interfaces, without relying on external wallets or unregulated infrastructure.

Core integration and payment capabilities

Stablecore's platform introduces rails that align with the GENIUS Act's compliance framework, operating alongside existing payment channels to offer uninterrupted settlement. Financial institutions can deploy these tools to deliver new payment options to their clients while preserving the architecture of their legacy systems. Clients can manage assets such as Bitcoin through regulated environments, consolidating activity within unified digital channels.

Beyond payments, the integration extends to digital asset accounts with on- and off-ramp features embedded in interfaces that bank customers already use. This approach allows institutions to strengthen client engagement without requiring customers to interact with third-party platforms.

Tokenisation, lending, and staking

The platform also supports digital asset-collateralised lending, creating yield opportunities for participating institutions by permitting loans backed by digital assets through existing banking workflows. Institutions retain operational control while adopting regulated blockchain functions, which Stablecore positions as an extension of, rather than a departure from, conventional banking activity.

Tokenised deposits are also available through the integration, supporting broader activity across tokenised assets, including treasuries, securities, and loans. Stablecore maintains compliance across these interactions, giving institutions a path to operational efficiency while extending asset utility. Additionally, staking capabilities have been introduced for eligible assets, including ETH and SOL, enabling clients to earn staking rewards within controlled, institutionally governed environments.

Market context and regulatory momentum

Stablecore's Jack Henry integration follows a USD 20 million funding round raised in the prior year, proceeds from which supported the company's expansion efforts among smaller financial institutions seeking digital asset adoption. The development arrives as regulatory clarity around stablecoins continues to evolve in the US, with the GENIUS Act accelerating the adoption of compliant stablecoin infrastructure across domestic financial platforms.

Activity in the stablecoin sector has grown steadily, with multiple firms competing to deliver compliant infrastructure to banks and credit unions. Stablecore's position within the Jack Henry network reflects a broader industry shift in which digital asset providers are embedding their services directly into traditional banking systems, rather than operating as separate platforms. As adoption of regulated on-chain services continues to expand, the company aims to strengthen its role in connecting established financial institutions to blockchain-based financial tools.