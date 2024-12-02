RedotPay has reportedly started considering an initial public offering in the region of the US to potentially raise over USD 1 billion.

Following this announcement, RedotPay, a Hong Kong-based stablecoin payments company, is reportedly considering an initial public offering (IPO) in the US that could raise over USD 1 billion, according to sources familiar with the matter cited by Bloomberg.

The company is said to be working with JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, and Jefferies Financial Group on a potential New York listing that could take place as early as 2026. Sources indicate RedotPay may seek a valuation exceeding USD 4 billion, though details including deal size and valuation remain subject to change. Additional banks may join the advisory lineup at a later stage.

Funding history and growth trajectory

According to the announcement, the potential IPO follows a period of significant capital-raising activity. RedotPay raised USD 194 million in 2025, including a Series B funding round completed in December of that year, at which point the company announced it had reached unicorn status. Investors backing the company include Accel, Blockchain Capital, Goodwater Capital, HSG, Pantera Capital, and Vertex Ventures. As of November 2025, RedotPay reported more than six million registered users on its platform.

Stablecoins and the IPO landscape

RedotPay's reported move toward a public listing reflects broader momentum in the stablecoin and crypto payments sector, where regulatory clarity in certain jurisdictions and growing consumer adoption are prompting firms to consider capital markets access. Hong Kong has positioned itself as a hub for regulated digital asset activity, with a licensing framework for virtual asset service providers that has attracted a range of payments-focused companies. A US IPO would represent a strategic pivot toward international capital markets, and would subject the company to the disclosure and compliance requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The stablecoin payments space has seen increased institutional interest as businesses and consumers seek alternatives to traditional cross-border payment rails. Companies operating in this segment typically facilitate transactions settled in stablecoins — digital assets pegged to fiat currencies — which can reduce settlement times and costs compared to conventional correspondent banking infrastructure.

Should the listing proceed at the reported valuation, it would represent a significant public market entries from the crypto payments sector in recent years.