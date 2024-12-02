Noah and Jupiter have partnered to connect decentralised finance infrastructure with regulated banking services, enabling Jupiter's users to hold, earn, and spend across crypto and fiat from a single platform.

The integration embeds Noah's regulated banking infrastructure directly into Jupiter Global, allowing users to access virtual USD and EUR accounts that settle directly as stablecoins. Through these accounts, users can receive salaries, international transfers, and payments, as well as push on-chain earnings to local bank accounts in supported markets. Noah holds banking licences covering more than 60 countries and currencies, providing the compliance and settlement layer underpinning the service.

Jupiter describes itself as a DeFi platform operating on Solana, accounting for 90% of trading volume on the network, according to the company. The platform has more than 50 million wallets.

Use cases and currency coverage

The partnership targets several practical cross-border financial use cases, including payroll, remittances, and institutional treasury. The integration is launching with support for Singapore Dollar and Malaysian Ringgit, with further currencies planned in the coming months, including the UAE Dirham, Indonesian Rupiah, Japanese Yen, and Thai Baht. Additional currencies across Europe and Latin America are expected to be added at a later stage.

Shah Ramezani, Founder and CEO of Noah, described the integration as turning a trading wallet into a broader financial tool by connecting on-chain assets to real-world spending and settlement. Thomas Stoffels, Jupiter Global Lead at Jupiter, framed the capability as bridging the speed of the Solana network with the utility of the traditional banking system, particularly for users seeking to off-ramp directly to a bank account or receive wire transfers within the app.

Infrastructure context

The partnership reflects a broader pattern of DeFi platforms seeking to extend their utility beyond trading by integrating regulated fiat infrastructure. A persistent challenge for crypto adoption has been the absence of reliable, low-cost off-ramps connecting on-chain assets to everyday financial activity. By embedding Noah's infrastructure at the platform level, Jupiter Global aims to address that gap for users across the Asia-Pacific region and, over time, further markets.