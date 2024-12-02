Anchorage Digital launches Stablecoin Solutions for Banks

Anchorage Digital has launched Stablecoin Solutions for Banks, a cross-border USD settlement platform for licensed international banks.

Following this announcement, Anchorage Digital has launched Stablecoin Solutions for Banks, a platform designed to give licensed international institutions access to stablecoin-based USD cross-border settlement under federal regulatory oversight.

The offering consolidates stablecoin minting and redemption, custody, fiat treasury management, and settlement into a single platform, accessible through Anchorage Digital Bank. Participating banks are expected to gain access to both stablecoin and fiat wallets and accounts, enabling outbound and inbound USD transfers via blockchain rails.

Replacing correspondent banking infrastructure

According to the official press release, the platform is positioned as an alternative to traditional correspondent banking models, which rely on pre-funded nostro and vostro accounts. By replacing these with programmable stablecoin balances, institutions can compress settlement timelines from days to minutes, reducing trapped liquidity and lowering counterparty and settlement risk.

Moreover, banks will be enabled to execute near-instant USD stablecoin transfers across supported blockchain networks, conduct third-party wire transfers to US and international destinations, and access network fee protection options to preserve principal value.

The solution is stablecoin-agnostic and supports multiple USD stablecoins across major chains. It also provides primary mint and redeem access for federally issued stablecoins, including Tether's USA₮, Ethena Labs' USDtb, and OSL's USDGO, with Western Union's USDPT listed as an upcoming issuance.

Federal oversight and custody structure

Anchorage Digital Bank operates under a federal charter granted by the Office of the Comptroller of Currency (OCC), which eliminates the need for state-by-state licensing across US jurisdictions. Client assets are held in bankruptcy-remote, segregated accounts and secured within segregated vaults using policy-based controls.

The launch comes as US stablecoin legislation continues to develop. The platform is structured in anticipation of the finalisation of the GENIUS Act, a proposed federal framework that would establish clear regulatory standards for stablecoin issuance. At the same time, global onchain stablecoin settlement volume has surpassed trillions of USD, according to the company, reflecting broader institutional demand for programmable dollar infrastructure.

A company official noted that the offering is intended to give banks a federally regulated means of moving USD globally using blockchain rails, without compromising custody, compliance, or operational standards.

By combining regulated issuance, qualified custody, and blockchain-native settlement within a single counterparty relationship, the platform targets international banks seeking to access dollar settlement infrastructure aligned with US federal standards.