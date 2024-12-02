Finery Markets integrates Fireblocks for OTC settlement

Finery Markets has integrated Fireblocks' custody technology to automate off-exchange trading and settlement workflows for institutional clients.

Following this announcement, Finery Markets, a Cyprus-based provider of institutional digital asset trading solutions, has integrated Fireblocks' custody infrastructure to automate settlement workflows in the over-the-counter (OTC) market. The integration connects Finery Markets' Execution Management System (EMS) with Fireblocks' custody and settlement layers, creating a workflow that maintains a structural separation between trade execution and asset custody.

The move reflects broader demand from financial institutions for tighter operational integration across the digital asset trading stack, particularly as post-trade processes in OTC markets have historically required significant manual intervention.

Automating post-trade operations

According to the official press release, the technical integration enables automated data exchange between Finery Markets’ liquidity network and Fireblocks’ custody vaults, with the aim of streamlining post-trade netting. Clients using Fireblocks as their custody provider can now initiate settlements directly within the Finery Markets interface, removing the need to switch between systems or manually enter data across platforms.

Positions and credit limits are reconciled against custody data on a daily basis. The arrangement is designed to reduce operational risk associated with manual processes while preserving the independence between trade execution and asset safety — a principle central to institutional electronic trading infrastructure.

Scale and ecosystem context

Through the process of leveraging this network, Finery Markets is positioning its EMS within an established institutional custody ecosystem rather than building parallel infrastructure. At the same time, for OTC digital asset markets, the integration addresses a structural gap that has persisted as institutional participation has grown. While front-end execution tools have matured considerably, post-trade workflows — including settlement initiation, reconciliation, and custody interaction — have lagged behind, creating friction and operational risk for institutions managing large positions across multiple counterparties.

A company official noted that the architecture is built on principles of independence, capital efficiency, and netted settlements, which the integration is intended to carry into on-chain environments.

The integration is available to Finery Markets clients that already use Fireblocks as their custody technology provider, meaning adoption is tied to the existing Fireblocks client base rather than requiring institutions to onboard a new custodian. This positions the solution as an operational layer for institutions already embedded in the Fireblocks ecosystem.