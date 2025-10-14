Exploring DeFi, Crypto, and Web3

UK's emerging cryptoasset regulations: trading, custody, issuance, and promotions in focus (Part 3)

14 Oct 2025 / 8 min read

In Part 3 of the UK’s crypto regulation landscape, Charles Kerrigan from CMS examines the fast-evolving framework for cryptoasset financial promotions, now fully active under the FCA’s rules. You can also read Part 1 and Part 2 of this series.

Amboss and Voltage launch Lightning yield stack

14 Nov 2025 / 5 min read

Amboss Technologies and Voltage have introduced a combined infrastructure stack intended to reduce payment processing expenses.

Anchorage Digital plans custody support for MON

14 Nov 2025 / 5 min read

Crypto platform Anchorage Digital has announced its plans to have custody support for MON, the native token of Monad, following the mainnet rollout.

Felix and dLocal launch stablecoin WhatsApp remittances

14 Nov 2025 / 5 min read

dLocal has partnered with Félix to introduce a stablecoin-funded remittance option across several Latin American countries.

