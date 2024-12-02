Brighty launches cashback solution for crypto cards

Brightly, a Lithuania-based crypto-native digital finance platform, has launched its cashback service for Mastercard and Visa cards.

The initiative aims to reward all users in Europe, integrating financial incentives into daily spending across both crypto and fiat. The platform pairs European financial infrastructure, including IBANS, with the speed of blockchain technology to simplify services such as near-instant crypto top-ups and stablecoin yield opportunities while ensuring it stays fully compliant.

Brightly cashback categories

The company’s new cashback system allows for improved benefits in specific categories, being available on Brightly’s plans, including the free One plan, and the paid Plus and Pro plans. In the latter, there are three tiers of cashback, depending on the user’s earned cashback from the previous month.

Brightly unlocks more cashback categories as users earn more. Free users get 0.5% cashback on all purchases, capped at USD 20 per month. Plus users start with one boosted category at 0.75% (cap at USD 60), and at USD 30 cashback, they unlock another category, and all boosted rates rise to 1%. At USD 50, more categories unlock for 1.25%. Pro users with a USD 100 cap start with two categories at 1.25%. At USD 60 cashback, rates rise to 1.5%, and a third category unlocks, while at USD 80, another category unlocks at 1.75%. All users earn a base 0.5% on non-boosted purchases.

This programme is designed for users who need to move money across borders frequently. For example, a digital nomad spending USD 3,000 monthly on travel, accommodation, and coworking could earn USD 525 back over a year on the Pro plan without navigating complex staking mechanisms or spending funds on tokens.

The ability to choose categories offers more control for users, enabling them to adapt their rewards to their lifestyle. There are travel categories for frequent travellers, groceries and utilities for remote workers, and more, allowing users to adapt these categories monthly based on their spending patterns. Moreover, to celebrate the launch, Brightly offers a limited-time bonus starting 6th December 2025, up to January 8th 2026, offering its customers across all plans a 2x multiplier on their earned cashback percentages.