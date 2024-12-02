Ripple secures electronic money institution licence in Luxembourg

Ripple has obtained full authorisation as an Electronic Money Institution from Luxembourg's financial regulator, enabling passporting rights across the EU.

Following this announcement, Ripple secured full authorisation as an Electronic Money Institution from the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier, Luxembourg's financial regulator. The approval follows conditional authorisation granted in January 2026, and it will permit Ripple to passport financial services across all EU member states under the electronic money directive framework.

The initiative represents an important step in Ripple's strategy to scale its cross-border payments infrastructure across the region of Europe, as well as to support institutions as they move from legacy technology to secure, real-time, and 24/7 payments. Through the process of extending its licensing portfolio and developing its payments solution, the company is expected to focus on managing the end-to-end flow of value in order to unlock dormant capital and move legacy finance into a digital future.

In addition, the announcement extends Ripple's regulatory presence in Europe following the Electronic Money Institution licence and Cryptoasset Registration from the UK's Financial Conduct Authority in January 2026.

Licensing progress accompanies capital raising and acquisitions

According to the announcement, the EMI licence allows Ripple to issue electronic money, as well as to provide payment services and operate across the EU under a single regulatory framework. At the same time, the authorisation is expected to give Ripple the possibility to expand blockchain-based payment infrastructure and stablecoin services within European markets, where regulatory clarity has been established through the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation framework that entered application in December 2024.

Europe represents a strategic priority for Ripple as the firm scales blockchain infrastructure for cross-border payments and digital asset services. With this in mind, the licence supports commercial expansion across EU financial institutions and corporate clients that are seeking regulated blockchain payment solutions. The company is expected to continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.