NewsCrypto, Web3 and CBDC

Step Finance shuts down after USD 27 mln hack

CP

Claudia Pincovski

27 Feb 2026 / 4 Min Read

Keywords:
DeFiEtheriumtokenizationcryptocryptocurrency
Countries:
World

News on Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

Step Finance shuts down after USD 27 mln hack

27 Feb 2026 / 4 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

dLocal and Stable Sea partner on B2B stablecoin payments

27 Feb 2026 / 5 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

Stablecore joins Jack Henry network to expand bank access

27 Feb 2026 / 5 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

FCA selects four firms to test stablecoins under sandbox programme

26 Feb 2026 / 4 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

RedotPay considers USD 1 billion IPO on US market

26 Feb 2026 / 5 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

Interviews on Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

Stablecoins, the once-in-a-lifetime shift in payments

27 Feb 2026 / 5 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

Stablecoins, wallets, and the future of payments – Insights from WalletConnect’s CTO

26 Feb 2026 / 8 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

ETHDenver, stablecoins, and the rise of the AI agent economy

25 Feb 2026 / 8 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

Instant crypto payments for merchants: inside Flexa’s network with Daniel McCabe

24 Feb 2026 / 8 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

DeFi lending explained: Morpho on regulation, adoption, and the future of on-chain credit

20 Feb 2026 / 8 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC
the paypers logo

The Paypers is a global hub for market insights, real-time news, expert interviews, and in-depth analyses and resources across payments, fintech, and the digital economy. We deliver reports, webinars, and commentary on key topics, including regulation, real-time payments, cross-border payments and ecommerce, digital identity, payment innovation and infrastructure, Open Banking, Embedded Finance, crypto, fraud and financial crime prevention, and more – all developed in collaboration with industry experts and leaders.

Contact

The Paypers

Prinsengracht 777e

1017 JZ Amsterdam

P: +31 20 658 0652

E: editor@thepaypers.com
XFacebookLinkedIn

No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).

Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement

Copyright