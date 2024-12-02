Instant crypto payments for merchants: inside Flexa’s network with Daniel McCabe

Daniel McCabe of Flexa explains how merchants can accept digital assets instantly using flexcodes, AMP tokens, and crypto-native retail payment infrastructure.

In this interview, Daniel McCabe, Co-founder and CEO of Flexa, shares insights into how his company is building a digital-native payments network that enables merchants to accept digital assets at over 60,000 locations worldwide. Flexa’s technology bridges the gap between DeFi and TradFi by providing instant proof of payment, allowing merchants to settle transactions immediately while still using blockchain-backed assets.

Daniel explains how customers pay using unique barcodes called flexcodes generated in apps like SPEDN, how the AMP token underpins the network, and why Flexa is attractive for merchants, payment processors, and ecosystem partners. The conversation also covers compliance, fraud prevention, and regulatory considerations, showing how the network ensures safety while promoting adoption.

Finally, Daniel shares Flexa’s plans for 2026, including ecosystem development, investments in crypto education, and partnerships that support broader digital payments adoption. This interview highlights how Flexa’s approach demonstrates a practical path for integrating digital assets into everyday retail systems.

About the author

Daniel McCabe is cofounder and CEO of Flexa, the world's leading digital asset payments platform. With over two decades of experience leading and advising high-growth companies in technology and finance, Daniel brings a unique depth of insight to the evolving regulatory and commercial landscape of digital assets.

Previously, Daniel served as Flexa’s General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer, and COO, working to architect Flexa’s regulatory infrastructure and operational backbone. Named one of the 'Top 25 Crypto Lawyers' by the American Crypto Association, Daniel is also a recognised voice in public policy, having worked closely with Congressional offices to shape legislation around digital assets and blockchain technologies.

Today, Daniel leads Flexa’s mission to help sellers thrive in the next era of commerce by helping them to accept payments in any digital asset, on any app, and using any chain—unlocking the future of digital money movement with technology that’s fast, secure, inclusive, and privacy-preserving.