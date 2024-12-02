Ontop and BVNK have partnered to introduce embedded USD stablecoin accounts for international workers across 150 countries.

The accounts sit within Ontop's existing financial platform, which already offers fiat USD account solutions for workers across global markets. Under the new arrangement, stablecoin rails operate behind the scenes, meaning end users interact with what resembles a conventional dollar account while settlement occurs via stablecoin infrastructure supplied by BVNK.

Expanding payroll infrastructure with stablecoin rails

Ontop's platform supports companies hiring, paying, and managing international contractors and employees without the need to establish local legal entities. Its offering spans payroll processing, contractor management, compliance, and cross-border payouts, with coverage across 150 countries. Approximately 80% of its distribution is concentrated in Latin America and the Caribbean, with the remaining 20% spread across the US, Singapore, the UAE, and India.

The introduction of stablecoin-backed accounts addresses a recognised friction point in cross-border payments: settlement speed and accessibility in markets where traditional banking infrastructure is limited. A contractor based in Argentina, for instance, can already receive and hold USD through Ontop. In addition, with stablecoin rails now underpinning those transfers, funds can settle faster and move across borders with fewer intermediary steps.

BVNK, which provides stablecoin infrastructure for businesses, was already an existing partner of Ontop for stablecoin payment receipt. The expanded collaboration moves the relationship into embedded wallet infrastructure, with BVNK providing the underlying stablecoin layer for the new USD accounts.

In addition, the arrangement reflects a broader pattern in the payments industry, where stablecoins are increasingly being integrated as settlement infrastructure rather than end-user financial products. Through the process of abstracting the stablecoin layer from the user experience, Ontop positions the product as accessible to workers who may be unfamiliar with or uninterested in digital assets directly.

A company official at Ontop described the partnership as a step toward building a broader financial platform for workers, with the stablecoin infrastructure intended to lay the groundwork for additional financial services over time. BVNK's leadership characterised the development as part of a wider trend of stablecoins becoming a core financial rail for global businesses.

The initial rollout focuses on faster access to earnings and reducing inefficiencies associated with international payments. Ontop has indicated plans to continue expanding its financial product offering beyond payroll, though no specific timelines or additional products were disclosed.