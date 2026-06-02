Nium has joined Circle Payments Network as a global payout partner, linking USDC-based settlement with last-mile delivery across more than 190 countries.

US-based Nium and Circle Technology Services, an affiliate of Circle Internet Group, have announced a partnership connecting Circle Payments Network (CPN) with Nium's global payout infrastructure. As part of the arrangement, Nium joins CPN as a global payout partner, giving financial institutions on the network access to Nium's payout rails across more than 190 countries and in 100 currencies through a single integration.

CPN reported USD 8.3 billion in annualised transaction volume based on trailing 30-day activity as of 31 March 2026.

Bridging stablecoin settlement and last-mile delivery

The partnership addresses a structural gap in cross-border payments: connecting fast, transparent on-chain settlement with reliable local currency delivery at the recipient end. Circle provides USDC-powered settlement with built-in compliance infrastructure designed for institutional use, while Nium enables local currency delivery into accounts, wallets, and cards through real-time payout rails with extensive regulatory coverage across its corridor network.

Through the integration, financial institutions can route payments via CPN to Nium's payout infrastructure with FX optimisation and smart routing applied automatically, removing the need to source and manage multiple local providers or prefund accounts across individual corridors. The single-integration model reduces operational complexity for institutions seeking to scale cross-border payment flows without building direct relationships with local payout providers in each market.

Institutional stablecoin adoption context

The partnership reflects a broader convergence between traditional payment rails and on-chain infrastructure. Stablecoins such as USDC have gained traction among financial institutions as settlement instruments, offering near-instant finality and on-chain transparency compared to correspondent banking alternatives. Extending USDC settlement into a complete payment flow (from initiation through to local currency delivery) addresses a gap that has limited practical institutional adoption of stablecoin-based payments infrastructure.

No financial terms associated with the partnership have been disclosed.