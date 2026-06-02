Coinbase launches direct INR support for Indian retail traders

Coinbase has launched direct INR deposit and withdrawal support for retail customers in India, alongside spot and perpetual futures trading.

US-based Coinbase has announced the full launch of its platform for Indian retail customers, introducing direct INR deposit and withdrawal via IMPS, local INR order books, spot trading, and perpetual futures contracts. The exchange is registered with India's Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU-IND) and complies with Indian taxation law requirements.

The launch removes the need for peer-to-peer rails or intermediaries for INR transfers, allowing customers to deposit and withdraw directly between bank accounts and the Coinbase platform.

Platform, fees, and market context

Indian customers have access to Coinbase Advanced, offering institutional-standard APIs, WebSocket order book streaming, TradingView charting, and a full range of order types. No deposit fees apply on INR, with taker fees described as competitive relative to local platforms.

Coinbase's FIU-IND registration places it within India's compliance framework for virtual digital asset service providers, which carries AML and KYC obligations. The company has an existing investment in domestic exchange CoinDCX and has directed more than USD 1 million into the Indian developer community through its Base Ethereum Layer 2 network, with more than 4,000 builders having built on Base in India.

India has applied a 30% tax on crypto gains and a 1% tax deducted at source on transactions since 2022, a framework that has materially shaped domestic trading volumes and platform activity.