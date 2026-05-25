Stablecoin governance risks, fraud vulnerabilities, and monetary sovereignty

Stablecoins bring both opportunity and systemic risk. CageChain Media’s Kamal R. Hubbard explains how banks and merchants can navigate this complex new era.

The evolution of stablecoins has ushered in a new era of digital finance, presenting both unprecedented opportunities and complex risks for banks, merchants, and payment service providers (PSPs). As these institutions increasingly integrate stablecoins into their operations, whether in payment systems, custody solutions, or lending platforms, they must navigate a landscape marked by regulatory ambiguity, technological innovation, and potential systemic disruption. Understanding the governance risks and fraud vulnerabilities associated with stablecoins, as well as their broader impact on monetary sovereignty and economic stability, is essential for responsible adoption and resilience.

The use of blockchain technology, coupled with inconsistent regulatory frameworks across jurisdictions, creates significant uncertainty in how stablecoins are classified, whether as payments, securities, or deposits. This ambiguity results in conflicting compliance requirements, particularly concerning anti-money laundering (AML) protocols and sanctions enforcement in cross-border transactions. Such regulatory fragmentation exposes institutions to heightened penalties if stablecoins are leveraged to circumvent traditional financial networks.

Governance challenges are exacerbated when issuers fail to provide transparent disclosure regarding the composition of reserves, which may include cash, government treasuries, or riskier assets. Lack of clarity around reserve management and the existence of undisclosed non-circulating treasury wallets can inflate the perceived circulating supply, eroding trust in the stablecoin’s backing. Infrequent or manual reconciliations further complicate verification, making it difficult for banks and PSPs to ensure assets are adequately backed. The reliance on decentralised networks introduces scalability constraints, protocol vulnerabilities, and governance deficiencies within smart contracts. These operational challenges can disrupt settlement processes and hinder integration with legacy systems, especially when regulations for bank-issued stablecoins remain unclear.

Systemic risks extend to the banking sector, particularly when stablecoin reserves are maintained in uninsured deposits or linked to institutions experiencing financial distress. For example, if a prominent stablecoin issuer holds substantial reserves in uninsured bank accounts, and those banks encounter financial instability or the assets are revealed to be riskier than disclosed, user confidence may falter This could prompt a surge in redemption requests, forcing the issuer to liquidate reserves swiftly. If those reserves are illiquid or distressed, the stablecoin’s value might fall below its intended peg, magnifying stress across the financial system and impacting credit and liquidity for all stakeholders.

Fraud risks are significant and intensify with the widespread adoption of stablecoins. The irreversible nature of blockchain transactions means errors, phishing attacks, impersonation scams, and authorised push payment fraud cannot be undone. Merchants and PSPs, lacking traditional recourse mechanisms such as chargebacks, face heightened exposure. Additionally, cybersecurity vulnerabilities and flaws in smart contract code increase the risk of data breaches and unauthorised transfers. Counterparty risks arise from issuers and custodians, further elevating the threat landscape.

The dominance of a foreign-issued stablecoin, such as USDC, has profound implications for monetary sovereignty and economic stability, particularly in emerging markets and developing countries. While stablecoins offer efficiency in payments and remittances, their widespread adoption risks undermining local monetary authority. ‘Digital dollarisation’ occurs when citizens increasingly use USDC for transactions, savings, and contracts, diminishing central banks’ ability to regulate money supply, interest rates, and inflation. This organic shift, especially in economies plagued by high inflation or unstable fiat currencies, accelerates the erosion of sovereign monetary policy tools.

Moreover, reliance on a single foreign stablecoin heightens economic instability and capital flow volatility.

USDC can facilitate rapid capital outflows, circumventing controls and intensifying balance-of-payments pressures during crises. Runs on the stablecoin may trigger fire sales of its USD reserves, amplifying shocks in global markets. This circular dependency ties local financial stability to US fiscal and monetary policy, exposing emerging and external economies to risks such as Federal Reserve rate changes and broader financial system disintermediation.

Should USDC replace traditional cash or bank deposits, the role of banks in credit intermediation may diminish, potentially weakening policy transmission mechanisms. In fractional reserve systems, the shift may foster growth without immediate harm; however, narrow banking models that back stablecoins with central bank reserves could curb runs while limiting credit availability. Ultimately, these dynamics tether local economic stability to US policy decisions, further reinforcing the dominance of the dollar.

As over 99% of stablecoins are USD-denominated, their adoption extends American monetary influence globally, including in countries facing sanctions or adversarial relations. This phenomenon, often termed ‘dollar colonialism’, improves US soft power while undermining competing currencies such as the euro, leading to fragmentation within payment systems and reinforcing USD hegemony in the context of shifting geopolitical landscapes.

In conclusion, stablecoins represent a double-edged sword for banks, merchants, and payment service providers. The potential to revolutionise payments and financial inclusion is undeniable, yet the risks, ranging from governance lapses and fraud vulnerabilities to profound impacts on monetary sovereignty, are equally significant. As adoption accelerates, stakeholders must prioritise robust risk management, transparent governance, and proactive regulatory engagement to safeguard financial stability and preserve the integrity of local economies.

This editorial is part of the Global Stablecoins Report 2026. Explore how stablecoins are moving from hype to utility for banks, merchants, and fintechs.

About the author

Kamal R. Hubbard is the founder of CageChain Media Group, LLC, and is certified in fraud examination, cybersecurity, and decentralised finance. Mr. Hubbard is the author of two books on decentralized finance and has served as an advisor to several web3 projects. Kamal has also testified before the California Senate Banking Committee on issues related to Bitcoin and blockchain.

CageChain Media Group, LLC, is an education, training, business advisory, advocacy, marketing, and communications firm with a focus on the blockchain industry. CageChain.io is an educational hub where visitors can learn how to use digital assets while remaining informed about current trends and news.