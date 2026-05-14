MetaComp Co-President Tin Pei Ling explains how Web2.5 infrastructure bridges TradFi and blockchain to solve structural gaps in cross-border settlement.

What gap does Web2.5 fill that neither Web2 nor Web3 can close alone?

Traditional rails carry structural inefficiencies that fall disproportionately on smaller players and emerging markets. Cross-border fees averaging 15–30% and settlement delays of two to seven days are an acute problem, especially for speed-critical SMEs. Yet these groups remain underserved by infrastructure designed for large institutions, our research has found.

Web3 addresses some of this through programmable, on-chain settlement. But purely on-chain transactions inherit a different problem - a trust deficit. Web2.5 is that bridge, by design.

It harnesses the efficiency and speed of on-chain rails whilst maintaining the compliance rigour and institutional trust of traditional finance. Neither world alone solves both problems simultaneously. At MetaComp, we believe Web2.5 does.

What are the core building blocks of a Web2.5 payments infrastructure?

We believe the future of institutional finance is neither purely traditional nor purely digital; it is a hybrid of both. Every building block we have constructed flows from that conviction, designed to solve two fundamental problems: payments and wealth, each requiring a dedicated engine, both sitting on the same architecture.

For payments, two engines work in tandem. The conversion and settlement layer is our StableX Engine: a proprietary FX and liquidity routing system that supports SWIFT banking channels and stablecoin networks simultaneously, enabling T+0 settlement across fiat-to-fiat, fiat-to-stablecoin, and stablecoin-to-stablecoin pairs. Smart routing determines the most time- and cost-efficient path at the point of transaction, automatically.

Conversion alone is not enough. Speed without trust is not a product institutions can adopt. Today’s compliance tools are siloed: a full suite for Web2 fiat; a separate set for Web3 on-chain activity. That gap is easily exploited. VisionX, our real-time compliance engine, closes it.

VisionX Engine covers end-to-end transaction monitoring across both worlds, from name screening to wallet screening to AML/CFT compliance, employing a simultaneous multi-tool KYT approach to generate a unified risk rating for every transaction. With 99% of transactions screened within 11 seconds, institutions get the speed they need without sacrificing the compliance rigour regulators require. Together, they power collections, payouts, multi-currency accounts, and settlement across fiat and stablecoin.

The wealth problem is adjacent in opportunity. Institutions moving large volumes across borders accumulate idle balances, fiat or stablecoins parked between transactions.

WealthX, operated by our licenced affiliate Alpha Ladder Finance, addresses exactly this.

It gives clients access to treasury yield optimisation, fixed income, digital asset-collateralised lending, and tokenized products, on the same regulated architecture. Every dollar can be working for you. Looking ahead, our next phase leverages on agentic payments and compliance, executed autonomously at scale.

The design logic is cumulative. Solve for compliant, fast settlement with StableX. Solve for end-to-end risk intelligence with VisionX. Solve for idle capital with WealthX. Each layer reinforces the others, and the entire stack operates under a licenced, institutional-grade architecture.

Our tagline captures it directly: Asia’s pioneer in unified Web2.5 payments and wealth, institutional-grade infrastructure bridging fiat and stablecoins, global by design.

For banks and PSPs, what are the tangible benefits of adopting a Web2.5 approach to cross-border payments?

For institutions processing large volumes, the economics shift materially. FX costs on traditional rails are quoted in percentage points; on-chain conversion costs are often in basis points. The speed advantage compounds this - a payment from the UAE to Singapore that takes two to five days through correspondent banking can settle in approximately 20 minutes at roughly half the cost.

Beyond unit economics, compliance is where Web2.5 infrastructure proves its value. Partnering with a licenced, regulated provider eliminates the capital expenditure of building proprietary multi-jurisdictional compliance systems from scratch, allowing institutions to deploy global corridors without the upfront infrastructure investment.

What do most institutions get wrong about stablecoins, and what changes when they’re embedded within a properly regulated Web2.5 framework?

Within a compliant Web2.5 framework, stablecoins function as programmable, high-velocity settlement rails - asset-backed, redeemable at par, and used to move value efficiently across borders rather than to generate returns. MetaComp currently supports a wide variety (13+) of stablecoins across this infrastructure.

The primary misconception is that adopting stablecoins means operating outside the established regulatory perimeter. Regulated entities can and do execute stablecoin transactions, adhering strictly to Travel Rule mandates and Know-Your-Transaction protocols, provided the compliance architecture handles both fiat and on-chain flows simultaneously.

The second misconception is the build-versus-integrate fallacy. Compliance networks, liquidity relationships, and licencing take years to establish.

Partnering with a provider that has already built them is faster and lower-risk.

Where does Web2.5 infrastructure take cross-border payments in the next two to three years?

The US, Hong Kong, and Singapore continue to evolve their digital payment frameworks, and the stablecoin market is projected to approach USD 4 trillion by 2030.

For MetaComp, this validates a thesis built since 2018. Our USD 35 million in cumulative funding reflects growing institutional conviction that regulated Web2.5 infrastructure is not a niche proposition. It is becoming a baseline expectation across Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

Institutions that modernise successfully will move early enough to build the operational muscle, like compliance infrastructure, liquidity relationships, and regulatory discipline, before the volume demands it. Those who wait for perfect certainty in every jurisdiction will find the field already occupied.

This editorial is part of the Global Stablecoins Report 2026. Explore how stablecoins are moving from hype to utility for banks, merchants, and fintechs.

About the author

Pei Ling Tin is a strategic partnerships and corporate development leader spanning fintech, public service, and cross-border commerce. As Co-President of MetaComp, Asia's pioneer in unified Web2.5 digital financial solutions, bridging fiat and stablecoin capabilities across payments and treasury management for institutions worldwide, she spearheads the StableX Network, a regulated settlement rail supporting cross-border transactions across 30+ currencies and global markets.

About MetaComp

MetaComp is Asia's pioneer in unified Web2.5 digital financial solutions, bridging fiat and stablecoin capabilities across payments and treasury management on an institutional platform. Licenced by MAS as a Major Payment Institution, MetaComp serves 1,000+ institutional clients across major financial hubs globally. In 2025, the platform processed over USD 10 billion in payment and OTC volume, operating at a monthly run rate exceeding USD 1 billion, and achieved full-year net profitability.