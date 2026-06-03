TerraPay and PalWallet have partnered to combine stablecoin settlement infrastructure with a global payments network for cross-border transactions.

The collaboration brings together PalWallet's hybrid fiat and digital asset infrastructure with TerraPay's global payments network. The arrangement is intended to give payment service providers (PSPs), fintechs, merchants, remittance platforms, exchanges, and enterprise clients access to faster settlement, broader payout reach, and simplified connectivity to local payment rails across key global corridors.

Growing demand for cross-border infrastructure

The partnership arrives against a backdrop of structural shifts in global payments. Cross-border payment volumes are projected to exceed USD 320 trillion by 2032, driven by the continued expansion of digital commerce, marketplace platforms, and real-time payment expectations. Stablecoins have also grown as a settlement layer within global finance, with the market now exceeding USD 240 billion in circulation, reflecting wider demand for settlement models that operate alongside traditional financial infrastructure.

In addition, for businesses operating internationally, the challenge has moved beyond simply transferring funds across borders. Organisations increasingly require infrastructure that can settle funds quickly, connect to local bank accounts and wallets, and maintain the compliance standards necessary to operate across multiple jurisdictions at scale.

Capabilities and scope

Through the partnership, PalWallet will expand its payout reach, strengthen treasury and remittance corridors, and offer additional local payout methods across both emerging and developed markets. TerraPay, for its part, continues to position itself as an infrastructure partner for fintechs, digital wallets, and financial platforms seeking cross-border connectivity through a single integration point.

Thomas O’Leary, Chief Marketing Officer at PalWallet, noted that the arrangement is designed to help businesses move value across borders with greater speed and operational flexibility by combining the two companies' respective infrastructure capabilities. Furthermore, Valli Ardalan, Senior Vice President, UK & Europe at TerraPay, stated that the partnership is aimed at enabling a broader range of fintechs and digital platforms to access local payout methods and scale internationally.

The collaboration reflects a broader industry shift towards payment infrastructure that can support interoperability between traditional financial systems and digital payment networks, a requirement that has grown more pressing as global enterprises seek to consolidate connectivity while maintaining regulatory compliance across diverse markets.