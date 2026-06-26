Coinbase has secured a MiCA licence from Luxembourg's CSSF, enabling the exchange to offer regulated crypto-asset services across all 27 EU member states.

US-based Coinbase has announced it has received a Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) licence from Luxembourg's Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF), enabling the exchange to offer regulated crypto-asset services across all 27 EU member states under a single regulatory framework. The licence opens access to a market of approximately 450 million people. Coinbase has designated Luxembourg as its official European crypto hub.

The announcement follows Coinbase's existing national licences in Germany, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, and Spain, which are now consolidated under the single EU-wide MiCA authorisation.

Luxembourg as European hub and regulatory context

Coinbase cited Luxembourg's established position as a European financial centre, its proactive stance on blockchain and distributed ledger technology, and four national laws related to blockchain as factors in selecting the jurisdiction for its European operations. MiCA, which entered full application in December 2024, replaces the fragmented national licensing requirements that previously required crypto firms to obtain separate authorisations in each EU member state, significantly reducing the compliance burden for firms seeking EU-wide market access.

The MiCA framework means Coinbase can now expand its regulated product and service offering across the EU without additional national licensing processes, accelerating its ability to serve European users under a consistent regulatory regime.

Broader expansion context

The MiCA authorisation coincides with Coinbase's continued international expansion strategy. The company completed its acquisition of crypto derivatives platform Deribit for USD 2.9 billion earlier in 2026, one of the largest transactions in the crypto industry. CEO Brian Armstrong has indicated the company remains open to further acquisitions aligned with long-term growth, with international markets identified as a priority.

No details on specific new products or services to be introduced in the EU under the MiCA licence, or a timeline for expanded European operations, have been disclosed in connection with the announcement.