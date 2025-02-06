At The Paypers, our success is driven by a diverse and dedicated team of professionals who bring a wealth of experience, passion, and creativity to everything we do. Each member of our team plays a crucial role in ensuring that we deliver top-notch services and innovative solutions to our clients.
We believe in the power of collaboration and are committed to fostering an inclusive and supportive work environment where every team member can thrive. Meet the talented individuals who make up our team and learn more about the expertise and enthusiasm they bring to The Paypers. Together, we are dedicated to achieving excellence and making a positive impact in our industry.
Mélisande Mual
Managing Director
Tiberiu Avram
Operations Manager
Mihaela Mihaila
Sales Manager at The Paypers
Flannan Hassett
Strategic Account Director
Bethiah Getenet Negussie
Marketing
Dragos Cernescu
News Editor
Vlad Macovei
Senior Editor
Alexandra Rusu
Junior Delivery and Fulfilment Representative
Raluca Constantinescu
Lead Editor Payments & Commerce
Estera Sava
Senior Editor
Claudia Pincovski
News Lead Editor
Iulia Musat
Junior News Editor
Sinziana Maura Albu
Senior News Editor
Mirela Ciobanu
Lead Editor Banking and Fintech
Oana Ifrim
Lead Editor Banking and Fintech
Paula Albu
Junior Content Editor
Ivo Macovei
Recruitment & Development Officer
Raluca Ochiana
Project Manager
Irina Ionescu
Senior Editor
Aurora Munteanu
Junior News Editor
Diana Vorniceanu
Senior Editor
Cosmina Hrisca
Junior Delivery and Fulfilment Representative
Andriana Caciur
Delivery and Fulfilment Lead
Elena Irimia
Junior Delivery and Fulfilment Representative
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professional in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about the latest developments in the industry.
Current themes
Contact
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
P: +31 20 658 0652E: editor@thepaypers.com
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).
Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement
Copyright