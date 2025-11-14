Expert analysis and thought leadership on the future of fintech, payments, and financial services innovation
Unlocking UK recurring payments: how variable recurring payments can be commercial
Mark Beresford and Volker Schloenvoigt of Edgar, Dunn & Company (EDC) explain how commercial Variable Recurring Payments (cVRPs) can modernise UK recurring payments through Open Banking, offering greater control, flexibility, and reliability for consumers and businesses alike.
Canada to advance Open Banking, a wake-up call for Washington
Steve Boms, Executive Director of FDATA, compares the recent efforts of Canada advancing its Open Banking framework to the US potential, and lack of initiative so far.
