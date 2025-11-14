The latest expert views on payments and fintech

Unlocking UK recurring payments: how variable recurring payments can be commercial

14 Nov 2025 / 8 min read

Mark Beresford and Volker Schloenvoigt of Edgar, Dunn & Company (EDC) explain how commercial Variable Recurring Payments (cVRPs) can modernise UK recurring payments through Open Banking, offering greater control, flexibility, and reliability for consumers and businesses alike.

Expert viewsPayments
Canada to advance Open Banking, a wake-up call for Washington

13 Nov 2025 / 10 min read

Steve Boms, Executive Director of FDATA, compares the recent efforts of Canada advancing its Open Banking framework to the US potential, and lack of initiative so far.

Expert viewsFintech
