Webinar recap – DORA is here: How to ensure operational resilience and compliance

28 Oct 2025 / 6 min read

Don’t see DORA as a compliance burden – see it as a chance to innovate and build resilience by design.

Explainer: The Settlement Finality directive opens its doors to payment and e-money institutions

28 Oct 2025 / 8 min read

Ivan Mangatchev explains how the EU’s Settlement Finality Directive ensures payment finality and protects financial systems, now including payment and e-money institutions.

Canada moves forward with Open Banking framework rollout

14 Nov 2025 / 5 min read

Canada has formally committed to establishing a national Open Banking system, marking a major policy development nearly a decade after initial consultations began.

Bank of England launches consultation on regulating the systemic stablecoins

11 Nov 2025 / 5 min read

The Bank of England has announced the publication of a consultation paper setting out its proposed regulatory regime for sterling-denominated systemic stablecoins.

Brazil establishes new rules for minimum capital requirement

04 Nov 2025 / 5 min read

The Central Bank of Brazil has established new rules regarding the minimum capital required for financial institutions to operate in Brazil.

