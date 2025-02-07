In today’s rapidly evolving digital economy, the question of ‘Do you know who I am?’ is more relevant than ever. Financial institutions—banks, fintechs, PSPs, and highly regulated businesses such as crypto and FX exchanges—must establish trust with their customers from the very first interaction. This trust begins with identity verification and the KYC (Know Your Customer) process, which plays a fundamental role in fraud prevention, risk management, and compliance with AML regulations.

What is KYC and why does it matter?

The KYC process is a critical part of digital onboarding, ensuring that businesses can verify a customer’s identity, assess potential risks, and prevent fraudulent activity. KYC checks typically include:

ID document verification – Customers submit KYC documents such as passports, driver’s licenses, or national IDs to confirm their identity.

– Customers submit such as passports, driver’s licenses, or national IDs to confirm their identity. Biometric verification – Facial recognition, fingerprint scanning, and liveness detection help prevent impersonation and identity fraud.

– Facial recognition, fingerprint scanning, and help prevent impersonation and identity fraud. PEP and sanctions list screening – Financial institutions must verify if a customer is a politically exposed person (PEP) or appears on watchlists , helping to mitigate the risk of money laundering or terrorist financing.

– Financial institutions must verify if a customer is a or appears on , helping to mitigate the risk of money laundering or terrorist financing. Behavioural analytics and geolocation tracking – These tools help identify suspicious activities based on transaction patterns and location data.

The importance of KYC has increased with the rise of neobanks and digital-first financial services, where remote onboarding and real-time identity verification are now the norm. With cryptocurrency adoption growing, KYC checks for crypto exchanges have also become a key regulatory requirement to prevent illicit activities.

KYB: Knowing Your Business partners

Beyond KYC, financial institutions must also perform KYB (Know Your Business) checks to verify corporate clients, merchants, and business partners. KYB includes:

Business registration and licensing checks

Ultimate Beneficial Owner (UBO) verification

Source of funds and financial history assessment

Physical location verification and operational legitimacy

The distinction between KYC and KYB is becoming increasingly blurred, as individuals often operate as businesses (sole proprietors, freelancers, marketplace sellers, etc.). To address this, financial institutions need access to global data registries and advanced digital identity management solutions that offer real-time, risk-based profiling of customers and businesses.

The shift to perpetual KYC & real-time risk monitoring

Traditional KYC processes have relied on static identity checks at account creation, with periodic reviews occurring at pre-set intervals. However, as the speed of payments increases (instant payments, real-time payments, cross-border transactions) and geopolitical risks intensify, it is crucial to monitor customer risk on an ongoing basis. This shift towards perpetual KYC (pKYC) ensures that:

Customer risk profiles are continuously updated based on real-time data.

based on real-time data. AI-driven alerts flag suspicious behaviour immediately, rather than waiting for scheduled reviews.

The risks of weak identity verification & non-compliance

Failure to implement robust KYC and KYB processes exposes financial institutions to significant risks, including:

Money laundering – Criminals use fraudulent accounts to process illicit funds, often through smurfing or money mule schemes .

– Criminals use fraudulent accounts to process illicit funds, often through or . Regulatory penalties – Non-compliance with AML KYC regulations (e.g., AMLD6 in Europe, the Travel Rule, and the Bank Secrecy Act in the US) can result in massive fines, legal action, and reputational damage.

KYC & digital identity solutions: the role of AI and data management

To navigate the complexities of KYC requirements for banks and financial institutions, businesses are turning to advanced digital identity solutions powered by:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Machine Learning (ML) – Automates identity verification, fraud detection, and risk assessment .

– Automates identity verification, fraud detection, and . Graph analytics – Detects hidden connections between fraudulent accounts and financial crime networks.

– Detects hidden connections between fraudulent accounts and financial crime networks. Behavioural biometrics – Analyses typing patterns, touchscreen behaviour, and other digital interactions to detect anomalies.

– Analyses typing patterns, touchscreen behaviour, and other digital interactions to detect anomalies. Decentralised identity technology – Enhances privacy and security by allowing customers to control their own digital identity credentials.

The future of digital identity management also depends on compliance with data protection laws, such as GDPR in Europe, ensuring that identity verification solutions are privacy-preserving, auditable, and unbiased.

Stay updated with The Paypers: insights on KYC, KYB & digital identity

