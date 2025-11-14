Exploring Payments

[Payments Unleashed] Video interview with Ron Shultz, ACI Worldwide

14 Nov 2025 / 5 min read

Ron Shultz, EVP and General Manager, ACI Speedpay®, shares compelling insights on the future of bill payments and highlights key findings from the 2025 ACI Speedpay Pulse Report.

GoCardless supports Football Associations with payment solutions

14 Nov 2025 / 5 min read

GoCardless has extended its support for grassroots football with 15 new partnerships with County Football Associations (FA) across England.

Visa expands AI commerce plans in Asia-Pacific

14 Nov 2025 / 5 min read

Visa has outlined further steps in developing its AI-driven commerce infrastructure in Asia-Pacific, setting the stage for pilot programmes expected to begin in early 2026.

PayPal returns to the UK

14 Nov 2025 / 5 min read

PayPal has announced its return to the UK as a unified payment experience for customers, enabling them to shop online and now in-store.

