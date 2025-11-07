This is the central hub for all The Paypers’ flagship editorial products, along with valuable insights from our partners
Open Finance Report 2025
Explore the global state of Open Banking and Open Finance in 2025. Unlock exclusive insights from global experts shaping the future of financial data, regulation, and innovation.
Account-to-Account Payments Report 2025
Discover the impact of A2A payments on global commerce and financial infrastructures with The Paypers’ Account-to-Account Payments Report 2025. This industry guide features insights into global trends, key players, partnerships, and the next phase of the A2A evolution.
Account-to-Account Payments Report 2025
Discover the impact of A2A payments on global commerce and financial infrastructures with The Paypers’ Account-to-Account Payments Report 2025. This industry guide features insights into global trends, key players, partnerships, and the next phase of the A2A evolution.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professional in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about the latest developments in the industry.
Current themes
Contact
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
P: +31 20 658 0652E: editor@thepaypers.com
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).
Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement
Copyright