Payments and fintech research and reports

This is the central hub for all The Paypers’ flagship editorial products, along with valuable insights from our partners

Open Finance Report 2025

Open Finance Report 2025

07 Nov 2025 / 5 min read

Explore the global state of Open Banking and Open Finance in 2025. Unlock exclusive insights from global experts shaping the future of financial data, regulation, and innovation.

ReportsFintech
Account-to-Account Payments Report 2025

Account-to-Account Payments Report 2025

30 Jul 2025 / 3 min read

Discover the impact of A2A payments on global commerce and financial infrastructures with The Paypers’ Account-to-Account Payments Report 2025. This industry guide features insights into global trends, key players, partnerships, and the next phase of the A2A evolution.

ReportsPaymentsDownload Report
the paypers logo

The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professional in the global payment community.

 

The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about the latest developments in the industry.

 

Contact

The Paypers

Prinsengracht 777e

1017 JZ Amsterdam

P: +31 20 658 0652

E: editor@thepaypers.com
XFacebookLinkedIn

No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).

Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement

Copyright