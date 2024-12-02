Our flagship report on open initiatives returns for its 9th edition, offering an in-depth look at how Open Banking and Open Finance continue to redefine financial services across the world.

The Open Finance Report 2025 provides a comprehensive analysis of success stories, regulatory milestones, and emerging opportunities shaping the next phase of financial transformation. Featuring contributions from leading industry voices, the report examines how innovation, data sharing, and collaboration are driving new business models, inclusion, and consumer empowerment.

What’s inside the report

• The journey from Open Banking to Open Finance, explained;

• Regional insights;

• Global mapping of key players;

• Company snapshots.

Download the Open Finance Report 2025

Remain on top of everything related to Open Banking and Open Finance. Download your copy of the Open Finance Report 2025 to explore the latest trends, innovative developments, and expert insights shaping the future of global financial services.