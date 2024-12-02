ReportsFintech

Open Finance Report 2025

Published: November 07, 2025

RO

Raluca Ochiana

07 Nov 2025 / 5 Min Read

Specifications

Published
7 November 2025
Pages
60
File type
PDF
Size
5.87 MB
Keywords:
open financeopen bankingopen dataaccount-to-account paymentspaymentsfraud preventionregulationpsd3fidaspaabankingapisfintech
Countries:
World
RO

Raluca Ochiana

07 Nov 2025 / 5 Min Read

the paypers logo

The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professional in the global payment community.

 

The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about the latest developments in the industry.

 

Contact

The Paypers

Prinsengracht 777e

1017 JZ Amsterdam

P: +31 20 658 0652

E: editor@thepaypers.com
XFacebookLinkedIn

No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).

Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement

Copyright