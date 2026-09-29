The Paypers covers the latest global news and analyses on payments, ecommerce, fintech, and the digital economy.
The PSP-agnostic approach that disrupts the power balance in payments
Andy Wiggan, Chief Product Officer at Mangopay, explains why platforms running multi-party flows are separating who processes the pay-in from who manages the money afterwards, and what that shifts in their relationships with payment providers.
The PSP-agnostic approach that disrupts the power balance in payments
Andy Wiggan, Chief Product Officer at Mangopay, explains why platforms running multi-party flows are separating who processes the pay-in from who manages the money afterwards, and what that shifts in their relationships with payment providers.
Verona rolls out verUSD stablecoin with USD 100 million in commitments
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Stablecoin Integration in Europe: A Strategic Decision Framework
The Paypers is a global hub for market insights, real-time news, expert interviews, and in-depth analyses and resources across payments, fintech, and the digital economy. We deliver reports, webinars, and commentary on key topics, including regulation, real-time payments, cross-border payments and ecommerce, digital identity, payment innovation and infrastructure, Open Banking, Embedded Finance, crypto, fraud and financial crime prevention, and more – all developed in collaboration with industry experts and leaders.
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