How can merchants fight ecommerce fraud amid a time of continuous change – Exclusive interview with Vesta

Interviews | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud | Published | Wednesday 10 Jun 2020 07:08 CET
Ron Hynes, CEO at Vesta, discussed with The Paypers about how ecommerce fraud has developed and what merchants can do to stay safe and increase revenues
read more

Top Stories

Mastercard rolls out Fintech Express in Europe

News | Payments General | 10 Jun 2020 13:44 CET
Mastercard has launched Fintech Express as a solution aimed to boost the market entry and expansion of startups.
read more

TPAY MOBILE acquires Turkey-based payment platform Payguru

News | Mobile Payments | 10 Jun 2020 13:42 CET

Middle East and Africa-based mobile payment enabler TPAY MOBILE has announced the acquisition of 100% of the shares of Turkey-based payment service provider Payguru.
read more

GoCardless, YayPay partner for B2B payments

News | Payments General | 10 Jun 2020 13:30 CET
UK-based fintech GoCardless has partnered with Accounts Receivable (AR) automation solutions company YayPay to provide direct debit payments to customers.
read more

Uber, Flutterwave partner to launch Uber Cash in Africa

News | Mobile Payments | 10 Jun 2020 13:13 CET
Uber has partnered with US-based fintech company Flutterwave to launch its Uber Cash digital wallet feature in Africa.
read more

UK-based banks to launch Confirmation of Payee to avoid fraud

News | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud | 10 Jun 2020 12:58 CET
UK-based banks have announced the launch of a new Confirmation of Payee system that checks the name of the person you’re transferring money to with the name on the account.
read more

ING open banking platform secures EUR 10 mln additional funding

News | Payments General | 10 Jun 2020 12:55 CET
Alongside ING Ventures as main shareholder, Cobase has welcomed Nordic bank Nordea and the French Crédit Agricole CIB as new investors and strategic partners. 
read more

Online casino and sportsbook BETZEST partners with payment provider CashtoCode

News | Ecommerce | 10 Jun 2020 12:36 CET
Online casino and sportsbook Betzest has partnered with payment service provider CashtoCode to offer real-time transactions for the Europe-based online gaming industry.
read more

Conformance Technologies, APPS partner for risk management solution

News | Payments General | 10 Jun 2020 12:29 CET
US-based financial service provider Conformance Technologies has announced that Atlantic Pacific Processing Systems (APPS) will use its solution for real-time risk management.
read more

Stripe's data reveals that 58 percent of Europe-based checkouts have multiple errors

News | Ecommerce | 10 Jun 2020 11:59 CET
Stripe’s data reveals that 58% of Europe-based checkouts have at least three basic errors, which could slow down the checkout process for customers. 
read more

Klarna rolls out Vibe loyalty programme

News | Ecommerce | 10 Jun 2020 11:10 CET
‘Buy now, pay later’ service Klarna has announced the launch of its own loyalty scheme, called Vibe, in the US.
read more

QR-bill to be launched in Switzerland

News | E-invoicing, SCF & E-procurement | 10 Jun 2020 11:00 CET
Switzerland has announced it will introduce QR-bill payments from June 30, 2020.
read more

NYMBUS raises USD 12 mln in funding round

News | Payments General | 10 Jun 2020 10:53 CET
NYMBUS, a financial services platform, has completed USD 12 million in a financing round led by Insight Partners and Vensure Enterprises
read more

ConsenSys rolls out compliance service for Ethereum blockchain tokens

News | Cryptocurrencies | 10 Jun 2020 10:50 CET

ConsenSys has launched Codefi Compliance, a new compliance service designed to help exchanges and decentralised finance projects analyse trading activities of tokens issued on the Ethereum blockchain.
read more

CaixaBank introduces facial recognition ATMs across Spain

News | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud | 10 Jun 2020 10:49 CET
Spain-based CaixaBank has announced rolling out ATMs equipped with facial recognition technology.
read more

Invoice Cloud supports electronic bill payment platform with Apple Pay and Google Pay

News | Mobile Payments | 10 Jun 2020 10:46 CET

Invoice Cloud, a provider of PCI compliant electronic payments, has updated its online bill payment platform with Apple Pay and Google Pay as additional payment options.
read more

HSBC Bank introduces Apple Business Chat channel

News | Online & Mobile Banking | 10 Jun 2020 10:46 CET
UK-based HSBC Bank has launched an Apple Business Chat channel to offer its customers a way to message directly with HSBC’s customer service centre.
read more

Sberbank, Azbuka Vkusa, Visa open store with Take&Go area for everyone

News | Payments General | 10 Jun 2020 10:43 CET

Sberbank, Azbuka Vkusa retailer, and Visa have announced the successful completion of a pilot and opening of their unmanned store for consumers.
read more

HUAWEI P40 series launch supports Huawei and Trustonic app protection partnership

News | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud | 10 Jun 2020 10:41 CET
Trustonic Application Protection (TAP) has announced that it supports Huawei’s hardware-backed Trusted Execution Environments (TEE) ‘iTrustee’.
read more

IXOPAY, Finrax to offer crypto payments to emerchants

News | Cryptocurrencies | 10 Jun 2020 10:38 CET

The payment management platform IXOPAY has connected to Finrax, an exchange and wallet provider for cryptocurrencies, to enable emerchants process crypto payments.
read more
