Middle East and Africa-based mobile payment enabler TPAY MOBILE has announced the acquisition of 100% of the shares of Turkey-based payment service provider Payguru.
ConsenSys has launched Codefi Compliance, a new compliance service designed to help exchanges and decentralised finance projects analyse trading activities of tokens issued on the Ethereum blockchain.
Invoice Cloud, a provider of PCI compliant electronic payments, has updated its online bill payment platform with Apple Pay and Google Pay as additional payment options.
Sberbank, Azbuka Vkusa retailer, and Visa have announced the successful completion of a pilot and opening of their unmanned store for consumers.
The payment management platform IXOPAY has connected to Finrax, an exchange and wallet provider for cryptocurrencies, to enable emerchants process crypto payments.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions