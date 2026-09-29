Your go-to source for fintech market insights

The Paypers covers the latest global news and analyses on payments, ecommerce, fintech, and the digital economy.

The PSP-agnostic approach that disrupts the power balance in payments

The PSP-agnostic approach that disrupts the power balance in payments

29 Sep 2026 / 8 min read

Andy Wiggan, Chief Product Officer at Mangopay, explains why platforms running multi-party flows are separating who processes the pay-in from who manages the money afterwards, and what that shifts in their relationships with payment providers.

Thought Leader InsightsPayments

Froda launches in France through an embedded partnership with Shine

29 Sep 2026 / News / Fintech

Marble raises EUR 6.5 million in Series A led by Smartfin

29 Sep 2026 / News / Fraud and Fincrime

Checkout.com adds Jaywan domestic card scheme acceptance in the UAE

29 Sep 2026 / News / Payments

Lloyds partners with BankiFi to launch Get Paid invoicing tool

29 Sep 2026 / News / Fintech

Nvidia introduces Open Agent Safety Platform for AI agents

29 Sep 2026 / News / Fraud and Fincrime

Terrabank selects TerraPay for cross-border payments via Mozrt

29 Sep 2026 / News / Payments

Shopify extends WebMCP support to checkout for AI agents

29 Sep 2026 / News / Payments

Brite Payments launches Pay by Bank in the UK after FCA EMI licence

29 Sep 2026 / News / Payments

Verona rolls out verUSD stablecoin with USD 100 million in commitments

29 Sep 2026 / News / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

Revolut secures approval to acquire Banco Cetelem Argentina

29 Sep 2026 / News / M&A and Investments

Top Stories

Checkout.com adds Jaywan domestic card scheme acceptance in the UAE

Checkout.com adds Jaywan domestic card scheme acceptance in the UAE

29 Sep 2026 / 5 min read

Checkout.com has integrated Al Etihad Payments’ Jaywan domestic card scheme into its UAE acquiring platform, with myAster among early adopters.

NewsPayments
Terrabank selects TerraPay for cross-border payments via Mozrt

Terrabank selects TerraPay for cross-border payments via Mozrt

29 Sep 2026 / 5 min read

US-based Terrabank has selected TerraPay to power cross-border pay-to-account and digital wallet transactions via Mozrt SmartRails.

NewsPayments
Shopify extends WebMCP support to checkout for AI agents

Shopify extends WebMCP support to checkout for AI agents

29 Sep 2026 / 4 min read

Shopify has extended WebMCP support to checkout, allowing browser-based AI agents to complete purchases on merchants’ sites.

NewsPayments

Most read News on Payments

ACI Worldwide finds shoppers cautious about AI-led purchases

25 Sep 2026 / 5 min read / News

EBANX plans Pakistan entry, brings Apple Pay decryption in-house

25 Sep 2026 / 5 min read / News

Revolut pilots Pay with Smile facial recognition checkout in the UK

24 Sep 2026 / 5 min read / News

Silverflow and Hypergate partner on integrated payment infrastructure

25 Sep 2026 / 5 min read / News

Featured

Webinars

Boosting payment success in Europe: Strategies for 2025 and beyond

Boosting payment success in Europe: Strategies for 2025 and beyond

04 Feb 2025 / 5 min read

 

Watch this webinar where experts unpacked critical insights to help you enhance authentication and provide seamless customer experiences. They shared actionable guidance tailored to navigating the unique fraud prevention challenges facing European businesses.

WebinarsFraud and Fincrime

Big shift from Linear to Circular - Navigating Merchant Payments

02 Jul 2024 / 5 min read / Webinars / Payments

Payment Orchestration: The future of payment strategy

05 May 2023 / 5 min read / Webinars / Payments

Unlocking secure, scalable growth: Enhancing fraud operations through network tokenization and payment orchestration

08 Nov 2023 / 5 min read / Webinars / Fraud and Fincrime
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Interviews

The future of cross-border payments: banks, technology, and financial participation

The future of cross-border payments: banks, technology, and financial participation

24 Sep 2026 / 5 min read

Joanne Strobel-Cort from BNY explains how banks, technology, and interoperability can move financial services beyond access and inclusion toward meaningful participation through greater financial connectivity.

InterviewsPayments

Rethinking trust in payments for the age of AI

23 Sep 2026 / 8 min read / Interviews / Payments

Ecommerce in 2026: four forces rewriting the rules of online retail

22 Sep 2026 / 8 min read / Interviews / Payments

From top of wallet to top of model: how AI will reshape payments

18 Sep 2026 / 5 min read / Interviews / Payments
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Reports

Connected Economies: The Next Era of Global Financial Connectivity

Connected Economies: The Next Era of Global Financial Connectivity

24 Sep 2026 / 5 min read

Financial inclusion has expanded access to financial services worldwide, but access alone doesn't guarantee real economic participation. In this report, TerraPay explores how to close the gap between inclusion and connectivity, examining the infrastructure, standards and partnerships needed to move money securely, affordably and seamlessly across borders at scale.

ReportsPaymentsDownload Report

Stablecoin Integration in Europe: A Strategic Decision Framework

11 Sep 2026 / 5 min read / Reports / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

Modernisation without Disruption

03 Sep 2026 / 5 min read / Reports / Fintech

Key Players In the EU Payments Landscape – 2026 Edition

27 Aug 2026 / 5 min read / Reports / Payments
More on Reports
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The Paypers is a global hub for market insights, real-time news, expert interviews, and in-depth analyses and resources across payments, fintech, and the digital economy. We deliver reports, webinars, and commentary on key topics, including regulation, real-time payments, cross-border payments and ecommerce, digital identity, payment innovation and infrastructure, Open Banking, Embedded Finance, crypto, fraud and financial crime prevention, and more – all developed in collaboration with industry experts and leaders.

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