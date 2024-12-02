Coda, a global digital content monetisation provider, has signed an agreement to acquire Recharge, a prepaid payments platform based in Europe.

This acquisition propels Coda's growth beyond the gaming sector, increasing its capacity to cater to the wider digital content economy, spanning various categories, clients, and continents, by expanding its presence in Europe and bolstering its direct-to-consumer capabilities.

For Recharge, this deal offers B2B expertise, access to stronger partnerships with leading digital content publishers, and a proven strategy for growth in rapidly expanding markets, particularly throughout Asia. According to the company's projections for 2024, the combined entity would have facilitated over USD 1.75 billion in sales, served more than 200 million customers, and operated in over 180 markets, establishing a substantial global presence from the outset.

Coda's role in the market

Coda serves as a monetisation partner for mobile gaming and digital content publishers, including names like Electronic Arts, Activision, Riot Games, HoYoverse, and Moonton. The company manages the distribution of over 500 titles from more than 300 publishing partners and powers web stores for franchises such as Call of Duty: Mobile and EA SPORTS FC Mobile. For publishers, Coda facilitates global expansion by handling risk management, compliance, and customer support as the Merchant of Record.

Recharge strengthens Coda’s B2C scale and extends its reach throughout Europe. Offering over 16,000 products across categories such as gaming, mobile, gift cards, and lifestyle, Recharge employs a marketing-driven, consumer-centric strategy while leveraging its established brand equity and a user base exceeding 8 million.

Synergistic integration

The transaction between Coda and Recharge integrates payments expertise, publisher and brand partnerships, and extensive consumer reach, updating cross-selling opportunities and market access. With combined capabilities and global coverage, they aim to serve the digital content economy effectively in both B2B and B2C. The deal is supported by Apis Partners, Insight Partners, Smash Capital, and other investors.