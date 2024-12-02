

Cross-border payment startup EximPe has announced that it has received a Payment Aggregator Cross-Border (PA-CB) In-Principle licence from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

This announcement marks EximPe as one of the first companies to obtain the new regulatory authorisation without any existing payment licences. By securing the authorisation, EximPe is set to able to enable compliant cross-border pay-ins and pay-outs for digital services, ecommerce, and B2B goods trade, aiming to serve businesses across Asian emerging markets.

As a cross-border payments platform, EximPe offers real-time rate booking, compliance, and trade documentation for businesses. Currently, the company serves a range of businesses that trade or sell services worldwide.

EximPe’s development strategy

The PA-CB licence will see EximPe expanding its ability to provide simplified cross-border payments and improve compliance for businesses involved in international trade. At the same time, the licence is set to allow the company to transition from a technology platform supporting cross-border payments to being able to offer a fully regulated cross-border infrastructure play. With this capability, EximPe is projected to assist more businesses in a variety of sectors, including ecommerce, digital services, and manufacturing, minimising transaction complexity and augmenting the global competitiveness of Indian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Furthermore, according to its data, EximPe has processed approximately USD 450 million in transactions and delivers its services to over 5,000 SMEs, manufacturers, and service providers. The company plans to further solidify its position as a cross-border payment infrastructure provider by scaling its capabilities with this new licence from the RBI. Commenting on the achievement, representatives from EximPe mentioned that, with this validation, their company reaffirms its commitment to developing an advanced cross-border payment system. This licence positions EximPe to help businesses in scaling their operations in the India-Asia corridor while optimising complex regulatory and financial requirements.

Cross-border payments in India in 2025

According to recent data from Razorpay , India’s international trade and digital service exports are expected to expand substantially in 2025. When it comes to businesses operating in the region, this can lead to more engagement in cross-border commerce, which makes the optimal management of B2B cross-border payments a fundamental part of their growth. Currently, many Indian businesses rely on cross-border payments, as they facilitate import and export transactions, allow the management of global vendor and contractor payments, enable the handling of international SaaS subscriptions and licences, and support inter-company fund transfers.