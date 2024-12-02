Anthropic launches Claude for Financial Services

Anthropic has launched an edition of Claude designed for the regulated financial industry, focusing on market research, due diligence, and investment decision-making.

Claude is designed for financial institutions to utilise its tool for financial modelling, trading system modernisation, risk assessment, and compliance automation. It features pre-built MCP connectors providing optimal access to enterprise and market data platforms.

The company highlighted that Claude for Financial Services offers a unified interface, combining Claude’s AI capabilities with internal and external financial data sources, such as Databricks and Snowflake.

Key benefits for users

Anthropic highlights some of the tool’s key benefits:

Claude’s financial capabilities – Claude's 4 models perform more optimally than other frontier models as research agents across financial tasks in Vals AI’s Finance Agent benchmark.

Claude Code and Claude for enterprise with expanded usage limits – users can use modernised trading systems, develop proprietary models, automate compliance, and run complex analyses.

Pre-built MCP connectors – users can access financial data providers and enterprise platforms for comprehensive market data and private market intelligence.

Expert implementation support - tailored onboarding, training, and optimal practices for value realisation.

Additionally, the company underscores that users’ data is not used for training its generative models in the name of intellectual property and client information confidentiality.

In addition to Snowflake for data and Databricks for analytics, Claude for Financial Services also connects with various platforms, including Box for document management, S&P Global for market and valuation data, among others.

Plaid’s MCP server integrated Anthropic’s AI assistant Claude

In May 2025, Plaid launched Plaid MCP, a server that consolidates data, troubleshooting, and insights into a single integration with Claude. Plaid’s Model Context Protocol (MCP) server was designed to simplify user management of their Plaid integration. Initially, it was available through Claude, offering personalised data and insights. Users could converse with the AI assistant and optimise their Plaid Link conversion rates, monitor their usage metrics, and support workflows.