Tipalti, an AI-driven platform for finance automation, has secured USD 200 million in growth financing from Hercules Capital.

The funds will fuel Tipalti's investment in AI and product development, as well as support its global expansion. Recently, the company launched Tipalti AI, redesigned with an agentic focus and improved with more powerful, context-aware AI agents. The solution is integrated across multiple finance automation solutions, enabling finance teams to increase productivity, leverage richer insights, and focus on true priorities.

New AI developments

The company’s AI agents aim to eliminate repetitive assignments and surface meaningful information, enabling finance teams to focus on higher-impact tasks. The service maintains a balance between automation and control, offering finance professionals the ability to override IA-driven decisions such as critical approvals or payments.

The reporting agent generates instant, customised reports with natural language prompts, offering actionable insights from supplier, procurement, invoices, and payment data. Users can refine parameters, adjust layouts, save dashboards for real-time visibility, and filter data anytime.

The brand experience agent offers a branded payee onboarding experience with customisation, speed, and consistency, focusing on reducing friction. Other agents include the purchase request agent, which auto-generates complete purchase requests from simple descriptions to expedite the intake process, enabling parallel approvals and improving communication, and the tax form scan agent, which automates supplier onboarding with integrated tax compliance scanning to extract W-9 data and accelerate approvals.

Alongside these latest additions, Tipalti’s AI received other upgrades. Its conversational agent now combines the company’s knowledge with advanced reasoning, serving as a collaborative ally and offering instant answers to complex questions through a chat interface. Additionally, the company’s AI assistant now allows teams to improve repetitive tasks and yield actionable insights for better-informed decision-making.

These investments come as the company experiences business growth and performance, surpassing USD 200 million in ARR and delivering consistent YoY expansion, growing its customer base by 30%. Global companies such as Calm, Udemy, AG1, and AppLovin, rely on Tipalti to eliminate manual workloads, improve visibility, reduce risk, and ensure compliance.