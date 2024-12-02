UK-based Revolut, together with its backers, has reportedly been moving towards finalising a USD 3 billion fundraising round that would value the company at approximately USD 75 billion.

According to previous reports, the round, which Revolut managed without bankers, was oversubscribed. Sources familiar with the matter mention that the deal merges new funding with a secondary share sale, providing liquidity to early backers and employees.

The news comes just a month after Revolut repurchased shares at a USD 45 billion valuation, with some of those shares currently being resold to new investors at a higher price. At that time, Revolut was allowing investors to sell shares at USD 865.42 each, with the price reflecting the company’s valuation achieved from a secondary share sale in 2024. Reportedly, during that period, Revolut was also in talks with several companies, including Greenoaks Capital, for raising new funds. Additionally, a source told Reuters at the beginning of September 2025 that the company started a secondary sale, valuing it at USD 75 billion, as it worked on expanding its presence in lending.

Revolut’s development strategy

With its operations starting in 2015, Revolut has expanded substantially throughout the years, currently being a global financial superapp, providing checking and savings accounts, stock and crypto trading, bill payments, budget tools, and international money transfers. According to its data, Revolut’s customer base includes 65 million users. Moreover, the company’s valuation has increased significantly, which in turn underlines investor confidence in digital finance platforms. Allegedly, Revolut’s long-term targets could push its valuation to USD 150 billion, positioning it just behind HSBC among Europe’s largest financial institutions.

This capital injection is set to support Revolut’s next development phase as the company works towards entering 30 additional markets and invests about USD 13 billion to reach 100 million customers. Additionally, Revolut’s efforts will continue to centre on obtaining full banking licences in each country it operates in or acquiring banks directly when it is more efficient to grow its regulated footprint.

Just a few short days before this news dropped, Revolut announced that it had signed a deal to acquire Swifty, an AI-enabled travel agent startup originally incubated at Lufthansa Innovation Hub. The move enabled the company to integrate Swifty’s AI technology and founding team as part of its operations to improve loyalty and lifestyle products for Revolut’s global customer base.